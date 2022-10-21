ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: GMC announces third electric truck as companies transition to EVs

By Jenny Goldsberry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08U6lc_0ihxRoxa00


A utomaker GMC announced its third electric truck on Thursday, which will be available as soon as 2024.

The $107,000 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will join GMC's ranks of the Hummer EV pickup and SUV. It has an estimated 400-mile range on a single charge, according to GMC's press release . The company estimated that 100 miles of range can be charged within 10 minutes, which it purported is the quickest among electric trucks.

“This is the Denali of EVs — and a truck that is every bit a GMC,” Global Buick and GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred said. “That means it leaves nothing on the table when it comes to hauling, towing, and overall power while unlocking even more possibilities around what a GMC pickup can offer.”

Courtesy: GMC Press
The GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 with the power-operated hood open, showcasing the storage in the front eTrunk.


It has 9,500 pounds of trailer capacity and up to 1,300 pounds of payload. While trailering packages are standard for the vehicle, elevation trims will be available later in 2025.

Ford and Tesla have similar electric trucks in the works.

