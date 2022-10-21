Man sentenced for sexually assaulting multiple children

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man is going to prison for raping multiple children.

According to our print partners at The Morning Journal, Timothy Coles was sentenced to 23 years behind bars. He will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.

Coles pleaded guilty last month to multiple counts including attempted rape, rape, attempted sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

He was convicted of assaulting four children between 2012 and 2019.

