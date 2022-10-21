ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

LaHood: timing perfect to restart MBTA from ‘Ground Zero’

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, OCT. 25, 2022…..Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing how to fix years of problems at the MBTA while state government stands on the threshold of a major change, and in the opinion of a former U.S. transportation secretary, they should use that timing as an opportunity to “think very seriously” about dismantling and reimagining the entire transit system.
Stoneham teacher on leave, accused of misconduct in Florida school district

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Stoneham is on paid administrative leave, accused of misconduct in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham’s superintendent said that the middle school teacher faced serious misconduct allegations in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham and state officials investigated the allegations in 2017, according to the Stoneham superintendent, but they could not confirm the allegations. The teacher also passed criminal background checks and has a current teaching license from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
