LaHood: timing perfect to restart MBTA from ‘Ground Zero’
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, OCT. 25, 2022…..Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing how to fix years of problems at the MBTA while state government stands on the threshold of a major change, and in the opinion of a former U.S. transportation secretary, they should use that timing as an opportunity to “think very seriously” about dismantling and reimagining the entire transit system.
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows tightening US Senate Race in New Hampshire
Our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race is a tight one, and it’s one that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. The poll of likely voters finds Democratic incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan leading Republican challenger Don Bolduc, 48% to 45%.
Donut Stop Them Now: Meet the MIT grad students stopping by Dunkin’s in cities across Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - How far would you go to get your daily dunkies? Two MIT graduate students are on a mission to hit a Dunkin’ in every city in the Bay State. James McRae and Bert Vandereydt, two friends both studying mechanical engineering, have been documenting the ups and downs of their state-wide journey on Instagram.
Sherborn officer completes first responder suicide awareness walk across Massachusetts
CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sherborn police officer reached the end of his journey across the Bay State. Officer Doug Kingsley arrived in Chatham Sunday, marking the last stop of his walk to raise awareness of first responder suicide. Kingsley said he was grateful for all the first responders and...
Stoneham teacher on leave, accused of misconduct in Florida school district
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Stoneham is on paid administrative leave, accused of misconduct in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham’s superintendent said that the middle school teacher faced serious misconduct allegations in a Florida school district in 1992. Stoneham and state officials investigated the allegations in 2017, according to the Stoneham superintendent, but they could not confirm the allegations. The teacher also passed criminal background checks and has a current teaching license from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Logan Clegg, man charged with Concord couple’s murders, to be moved to NH
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old man arrested in Vermont and wanted in connection with the murders of Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid, will be moved to New Hampshire Tuesday, according to the NH Attorney General’s Office. Clegg was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge...
St. Louis police made entry about 4 minutes after a school shooter with high-capacity magazines opened fire
(CNN) — When a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a St. Louis school Monday, killing two and injuring several others, he was armed with a long gun and nearly a dozen high-capacity magazines — enough ammunition for a “much worse” situation, police said. Authorities credited locked...
