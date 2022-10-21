OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is scheduled to have two cataract surgeries, according to an email her office sent out Monday afternoon. Stothert will undergo the first surgery on Tuesday, then work from home through Thursday, the email states. She will follow a similar pattern for a second cataract surgery four weeks later, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, returning to the office on the following Thursday.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO