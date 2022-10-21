Read full article on original website
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month. A preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture says the Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida. Crop damage ranged from $686 million to $1.2 billion. The biggest losses came from citrus, which had damages between $416 million and $675 million. The hurricane hit almost at the start of the citrus growing season. Florida produces about 60% of all the citrus consumed in the U.S.
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits has heard conflicting views about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy though it allows for later abortions to prevent substantial harm to a pregnant woman or her death. Martina Badell is a doctor who specializes in maternal and fetal health. She said during trial Tuesday that the exception is unclear and has “hand-tied” doctors in the state. An obstetrician and gynecologist who testified for the state of Georgia said she expects doctors in the state will eventually receive guidance on that exception.
Arizona officials back off on full hand-count, OK audit
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors in southeastern Arizona dropped their insistence for a full hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after county and state authorities warned Monday of legal repercussions. Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby had proposed the hand-count alongside the machine count but ultimately joined the board’s sole Democrat in voting against it. They were under pressure from voters who believe false claims of fraud in 2020. The board later voted 2-1 for a hand-count audit in all precincts, which the county attorney also called unlawful.
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law by awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit was filed by a former top office staffer whom Treasurer Kelly Mitchell fired in 2014. It claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids. Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit, ruling that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from agencies controlled by the governor.
Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are backing a hand count of all ballots in November’s midterm election alongside the machine count. But the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities say they don’t have legal authority. The two Republicans on the three-member Board of Supervisors have been pressured to push a hand-count by voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. The third supervisor is a Democrat who has not made her position known. There has been a similar push in Nevada’s Nye County. The board will consider the proposal in a formal vote Monday afternoon.
Police: 2 men suspected in Florida shooting caught in Texas
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He’s being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen’s father reported them missing Oct. 13.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a three-member county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal Monday for a hand-count of ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded but similar motion during in a chaotic meeting. The two Republicans voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count in Cochise County. The third board member is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, warning against expected lawsuits. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Candidates and their parties walk a political tightrope, seeking to attract typically loyal partisans along with those with more centrist or independent tendencies. But in the competitive U.S. Senate race, some organizers are expressing fear about whether Democratic leaders and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are doing enough to turn out liberal voters in the race against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
Washington State Department of Transportation wins People’s Chocie in America’s Transportation Awards
The Washington State Department of Traffic (WSDOT) won the People’s Choice Award in America’s Transportation Awards!. Hosted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a nonprofit dedicating to educating the public on the nation’s transportation, as well as the American Automobile Association (AAA) and U.S. Chamber of commerce, the annual competition recognizes programs which make their communities better places to live, work, and play.
Newsom, Dahle to meet in only debate before Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle are preparing to meet in their only debate. Newsom and Dahle are scheduled to debate Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The debate will be broadcast live on the radio by KQED News. It will air again on television at 6 p.m. Sunday. Newsom is widely expected to win reelection to a second term after soundly defeating a recall attempt last year. Dahle is a little known Republican state senator whose campaign has been limited by sparse fundraising. This will likely be the only time the candidates debate before the Nov. 8 general election.
Washington Secretary of State candidates talk voter turnout, ranked choice voting at debate
SPOKANE, Wash. – Incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson faced off in a debate at Gonzaga University on Sunday ahead of next month’s general election. The candidates detailed their credentials and shared their positions on several issues, including voting turnout, election integrity, political polarization...
