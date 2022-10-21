Last Friday, members of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music partook in A Night on Broadway—an event based around pieces from famous musicals such as “Guys & Dolls,” “Anastasia,” “Jekyll and Hide,” and many more. One to two students performed each piece which culminated into a fifteen-song set. The production was led and directed by Susan Hochmiller, the associate director of voice at the Conservatory. Scott Crowne accompanied each song with his masterful skills of piano playing. Hochmiller and Crowne should be thanked as well despite the copious amount of talent on stage that comes first to people’s minds. Over the course of the hour-long set, three words perfectly encapsulate the performances from the students: selection, range, emotion. These are what come to mind when viewing the multitude of talent that took the stage at the Majestic Theater in downtown Gettysburg, PA. Of note, three pieces really captured the audience’s attention, those of which should be written about as best as possible, even though seeing it in person sufficed more.

