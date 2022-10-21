Read full article on original website
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Marching Band Showcase: Milton Hershey School tries to ‘keep the music upbeat’
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Milton Hershey High School marching band under director Jeremy Ulrich, who answers PennLive’s questions. See the gallery above. How many members are in your band? 46 members which include 12 percussion and nine color guard members.
‘Ex’s & Oh’s’ singer Elle King to perform in Harrisburg
Singer-songwriter Ella King, with special guest Red Clay Strays, will perform at XL Live, 801 S. 10th St., Harrisburg, on Feb. 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. The show is part of Harrisburg University’s concert series. King is a...
Chicago to perform in Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets
It’s not Saturday in the park, but rather April 12 at Hershey Theatre. That’s when and where Chicago, the band known for such classic songs as “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Colour My World,” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” will perform.
abc27.com
Harrisburg to host Halloween events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
'Time just slows down': A float down the Yellow Breeches provides chance to take in fall colors
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you’ve stepped outside over the past few weeks you know that fall foliage is in full swing, but sometimes it’s hard to take the time to fully appreciate those beautiful colors. A tour in Cumberland County is forcing you to slow down,...
abc27.com
Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
abc27.com
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
abc27.com
‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in York, PA
The historic city of York is in York County, located in the south-central Pennsylvania region. Most of its charm comes from the numerous well-preserved historical sites. In the mid-18th century, York had the name Yorktown; Philadelphia settlers founded the city in 1741. Moreover, the name "United States of America" was...
abc27.com
Taco Bell opening newly renovated Cumberland County location
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated Taco Bell in Carlisle is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. According to Taco Bell’s public relations team, the restaurant on 401 E. High St. in Carlisle is expected to open up in either the first or second week of November.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Shuey’s Pretzels (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Two Pa. singers faced battle rounds on ‘The Voice’ last night (10/24/22). How did they do?
Two singers from Pennsylvania faced battle rounds on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, on NBC’s “The Voice.”. One has moved on in the competition, while the other was eliminated. LIVE STREAM: NBC on Peacock, fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV and SlingTV. During the battle rounds, the coaches - Blake Shelton,...
gettysburgian.com
Review: A Night on Broadway—A Rollercoaster of Emotions
Last Friday, members of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music partook in A Night on Broadway—an event based around pieces from famous musicals such as “Guys & Dolls,” “Anastasia,” “Jekyll and Hide,” and many more. One to two students performed each piece which culminated into a fifteen-song set. The production was led and directed by Susan Hochmiller, the associate director of voice at the Conservatory. Scott Crowne accompanied each song with his masterful skills of piano playing. Hochmiller and Crowne should be thanked as well despite the copious amount of talent on stage that comes first to people’s minds. Over the course of the hour-long set, three words perfectly encapsulate the performances from the students: selection, range, emotion. These are what come to mind when viewing the multitude of talent that took the stage at the Majestic Theater in downtown Gettysburg, PA. Of note, three pieces really captured the audience’s attention, those of which should be written about as best as possible, even though seeing it in person sufficed more.
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
Ugg to open store near new Crocs location
A footwear retailer plans to open a new store in the Lancaster area on Tuesday. Ugg will open the new 4,025-square-foot store at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County next to another footwear retailer, Sperry in suite 1110. The retailer previously had a seasonal store at the outlets.
abc27.com
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
Mail-in voting; Little League lawsuit; Hershey development: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. High: 70; Low: 57. Mostly cloudy. Blue thoughts: In once-blue Pittsburgh, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by almost 20 points in 2020, going all-in for Democrats may not happen this time. Vote early: Voting by mail? Get your ballot...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
iheart.com
Full Closure of Paxton Street Bridge Planned for Next Weekend
>Full Closure of Paxton Street Bridge Planned for Next Weekend. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDOT officials say the Paxton Street Bridge on Interstate 83 will be closed down next weekend. The closure for the bridge that spans the interstate in Swatara Township will begin at 9 p.m. Friday November 4th and last until 6 a.m. on Monday, November 7th. The I-83 shut down will allow a damaged beam to be removed from where the bridge spans the interstate. Detours will be posted.
