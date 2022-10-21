ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg to host Halloween events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will be hosting two Halloween events this week. Bash at the Brownstone and city-wide trick-or-treating will take place. Bash at the Brownstone will be taking place at Reservoir Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be many activities and fun for all, including a reptile display, raffles, yard games, and hot dogs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
YORK, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in York, PA

The historic city of York is in York County, located in the south-central Pennsylvania region. Most of its charm comes from the numerous well-preserved historical sites. In the mid-18th century, York had the name Yorktown; Philadelphia settlers founded the city in 1741. Moreover, the name "United States of America" was...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Taco Bell opening newly renovated Cumberland County location

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The newly renovated Taco Bell in Carlisle is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. According to Taco Bell’s public relations team, the restaurant on 401 E. High St. in Carlisle is expected to open up in either the first or second week of November.
CARLISLE, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Shuey’s Pretzels (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
gettysburgian.com

Review: A Night on Broadway—A Rollercoaster of Emotions

Last Friday, members of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music partook in A Night on Broadway—an event based around pieces from famous musicals such as “Guys & Dolls,” “Anastasia,” “Jekyll and Hide,” and many more. One to two students performed each piece which culminated into a fifteen-song set. The production was led and directed by Susan Hochmiller, the associate director of voice at the Conservatory. Scott Crowne accompanied each song with his masterful skills of piano playing. Hochmiller and Crowne should be thanked as well despite the copious amount of talent on stage that comes first to people’s minds. Over the course of the hour-long set, three words perfectly encapsulate the performances from the students: selection, range, emotion. These are what come to mind when viewing the multitude of talent that took the stage at the Majestic Theater in downtown Gettysburg, PA. Of note, three pieces really captured the audience’s attention, those of which should be written about as best as possible, even though seeing it in person sufficed more.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Ugg to open store near new Crocs location

A footwear retailer plans to open a new store in the Lancaster area on Tuesday. Ugg will open the new 4,025-square-foot store at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County next to another footwear retailer, Sperry in suite 1110. The retailer previously had a seasonal store at the outlets.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Full Closure of Paxton Street Bridge Planned for Next Weekend

>Full Closure of Paxton Street Bridge Planned for Next Weekend. (Harrisburg, PA) -- PennDOT officials say the Paxton Street Bridge on Interstate 83 will be closed down next weekend. The closure for the bridge that spans the interstate in Swatara Township will begin at 9 p.m. Friday November 4th and last until 6 a.m. on Monday, November 7th. The I-83 shut down will allow a damaged beam to be removed from where the bridge spans the interstate. Detours will be posted.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

