Louisiana State

GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
LOUISIANA STATE
teslarati.com

Louisiana Gov candidate & AG Jeff Landry defends dealers in Tesla’s lawsuit

Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, who recently just announced he was running for governor next year, defended dealerships that are named in a lawsuit brought by Tesla. In August, Tesla sued the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, (LADA), multiple Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission (LMVC) officials, and some dealerships in the state for conspiring to bring our current laws and regulations into place.
LOUISIANA STATE

