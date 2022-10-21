Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
‘If you hate cops ... call a crackhead,’ Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy says in ad
Gone is the smirk. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy does utter a one-liner, but his tone is serious. “Violent crime is surging in Louisiana,” an unsmiling Kennedy says in his latest TV ad, released Friday, as he looks into the camera and decries the high crime rates in Louisiana’s major cities.
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
Louisiana congressional incumbents raise $60 million to protect seats in Nov. 8 election
Louisiana's incumbent members of Congress have raised more than $60 million to protect their seats, giving them the ability to reach virtually every voter by blanketing the TV airwaves with campaign ads before the Nov. 8 election. Republican Sen. John Kennedy has broken all Louisiana records by raising $36.3 million,...
teslarati.com
Louisiana Gov candidate & AG Jeff Landry defends dealers in Tesla’s lawsuit
Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, who recently just announced he was running for governor next year, defended dealerships that are named in a lawsuit brought by Tesla. In August, Tesla sued the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, (LADA), multiple Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission (LMVC) officials, and some dealerships in the state for conspiring to bring our current laws and regulations into place.
Comments / 0