California State

Napa Valley vintner Vanessa Robledo named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Vanessa Robledo is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I was born into a multigenerational family of Mexican vineyard laborers that worked in Napa and Sonoma and built their reputation as master wine grape grafters in the wine industry. My parents were the first in our family to save enough money to buy land in the early 1980s to plant vineyards.
NAPA, CA

