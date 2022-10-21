Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Bay Area the only California region where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable — what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley vintner Vanessa Robledo named for Latino Business Leadership Awards
Vanessa Robledo is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. I was born into a multigenerational family of Mexican vineyard laborers that worked in Napa and Sonoma and built their reputation as master wine grape grafters in the wine industry. My parents were the first in our family to save enough money to buy land in the early 1980s to plant vineyards.
