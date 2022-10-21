ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Landmark to be Featured on United States Postal Stamp

On Monday, the United State Postal Service revealed some its 2023 stamps, which include one of a landmark from Schuylkill County. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Named 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year

The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and...
skooknews.com

Pottsville Swears in New Chief of Police, Captain, Sergeant, and Corporal

On Tuesday morning, the City of Pottsville swore in new leadership to the police department. With the retirement of Pottsville Chief of Police Richard Wojciechowsky last week, the city promoted 4 members from within their force to new positions. A special ceremony was held in the Council Chambers, Tuesday, where...
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

DUI Charges Pending After Hit and Run Crash in Ashland

DUI charges are pending after a hit and run crash in Ashland on Friday evening. According to Ashland Police Officer Tyler Dissinger, at 8:24pm, Friday, he was stopped at the red light heading downtown at Centre and 9th Streets in the borough when he observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu traveling uptown at a high rate of speed.
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen from Schuylkill County PPL Substation

The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a PPL Electric Utilities Substation near Delano. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between October 3rd, 2022, and October 6th, 2022. An investigation found that someone entered the substation on the Lofty Road in Delano Township during this timeframe and removed thousands of dollars in tools and cooper wire from a locked storage container.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Frackville Police Investigating String of Vehicle Break-Ins

The Frackville Borough Police Department is investigating a recent string of vehicle break-ins. According to Police Chief Paul Olson, from Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, through Monday, October 24th, 2022, borough police received several complaints of vehicles being broken into and items stolen. The incidents reportedly occurred on North and South...
FRACKVILLE, PA

