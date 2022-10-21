Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lassen County News
Lorraine Alma Bornum
Lorraine Alma Bornum, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on October 20, 2022. Born in Vancouver Canada, she moved with her mother to San Francisco in the 1940s. There she met a merchant seaman, Albert Antone Jonas. They eloped before he shipped out with the US Naval Fleet during WWII. The couple raised four children in the Bay Area before moving to Susanville in 1973.
Lassen County News
BLM announces temporary closure on section of Bizz Johnson Trail
The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a 2-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until Nov. 26.
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Bus 60 will not be running Monday afternoon. Make alternative plans. The Drill Team is selling Boo bags, a cute Halloween bag with treats, for $5. They will be delivered during homeroom. See any Grizzliette to order or Mrs. Bennett in Room 115. Fall Prom. The junior class is hosting...
Lassen County News
Caltrans announces annual seasonal closure of rest areas
Caltrans announced beginning Oct. 31 the following District 2 Safety Roadside Rest Areas will be closed for the winter season, including two in Plumas County. The anticipated reopening date for these rest areas is May 1, 2023:. Hillcrest Safety Roadside Rest Area (Highway 299, 4 miles east of Montgomery Creek,...
Lassen County News
Lassen, Modoc and Plumas counties lift Burn Permit suspension
Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, the burn permit suspension in Lassen, Modoc and Plumas ounties will be lifted. CalFire LMU Unit Chief Scott Packwood formally canceled the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days with no restriction on hours. Agricultural burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
Lassen County News
Two Susanville residents arrested for allegedly stealing a cart full of groceries
Two Susanville residents — Rita Merino, 41, and Amanda Shipley, 35, both of Susanville were arrest for grand theft of property after it was determined the total value of a shopping cart full of items was more than $1,300, according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department. According...
Lassen County News
LCSO launches Citizen RIMS website to provide crime info to residents
In an attempt to provide our community with up-to-date crime data and public records, we have set up an easy-to-use web page called Citizen RIMS, according to a statement from the LCSO. Citizen RIMS is a product developed by our records management system, RIMS by Sun Ridge Systems. While Sun Ridge Systems offers this product, it is managed by our agency. Some of the key features of this web page are crime mapping, agency arrests, booking information, stolen vehicles, jail inmates, daily crime bulletins and historical incident mapping. There are several other law enforcement agencies throughout California and other states that use this type of web page.
Lassen County News
Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the city of Susanville will consider a Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Urban Water Management Plan at its regular scheduled meeting on November 16, 2022. Under Senate Bill 552 (SB 552), passed and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2021,...
Comments / 0