In an attempt to provide our community with up-to-date crime data and public records, we have set up an easy-to-use web page called Citizen RIMS, according to a statement from the LCSO. Citizen RIMS is a product developed by our records management system, RIMS by Sun Ridge Systems. While Sun Ridge Systems offers this product, it is managed by our agency. Some of the key features of this web page are crime mapping, agency arrests, booking information, stolen vehicles, jail inmates, daily crime bulletins and historical incident mapping. There are several other law enforcement agencies throughout California and other states that use this type of web page.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO