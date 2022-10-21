Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
'White Lives Matter' T-shirts were handed out on Los Angeles’ skid row. One woman decided to give unhoused people an alternative option.
A Los Angeles woman is handing out plain T-shirts to unhoused people to provide them with an alternative clothing option after boxes of excess T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase“White Lives Matter” were recently dropped off on skid row. “I’m not gonna allow their desperation to lead to their...
KDWN
Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘AHS’ Actor, Dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the actor best known for his roles in Will & Grace, the American Horror Story franchise and Call Me Kat, has died. He was 67. Jordan’s death was confirmed to Page Six. The actor was in a car accident Monday morning (October 24) in Hollywood. Page Six reports it’s “suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.” No additional details are available at this time.
KDWN
Panic! At The Disco Electrifies Vegas Crowd At Viva Las Vengeance Tour
Panic! At The Disco injected vibrant energy into the Las Vegas crowd during their show on Friday, Oct. 21 at T-Mobile Arena. The band performed in their hometown, pushing a filled setlist that echoed off the arena walls during the entire show. People danced and sang their favorite Panic! songs...
Anne Hathaway admits hosting Oscars with James Franco in 2011 didn't go well: 'We sucked'
Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosted the 83rd annual Academy Awards ceremony. She told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that their gig wasn't a success.
KDWN
Beatles Minute – week of October 24, 2022
It’s Revolver week!! Apple has released a few more tracks from the upcoming set, and a comprehensive book about Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles life is coming out this fall. Details on this week’s Beatles Minute podcast!
KDWN
Kevin Bacon Gets Kidnapped by the Guardians of the Galaxy in Holiday Special Trailer
Marvel fans are getting a treat before Halloween weekend, as Director James Gunn shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Instagram Tuesday (October 25). He revealed the upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone’s favorite space rejects as they try to spread a little Christmas cheer. “I just saw on the calendar that it’s almost Christmastime on Earth,” Sean Gunn’s Karglin says.
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Shanae Calls Logan ‘Disrespectful’ After He Dumps Her For Kate
The original women returned to the beach on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Although some of the couples were still solid, others had things to discuss. Shanae Ankney was excited to get back to Logan Palmer. Even though she went on a date with Tyler Norris during split week, Shanae was admittedly thinking about Logan most of the time she was away and she wanted to see him again. Unbeknownst to Shanae, though, Logan had formed a new relationship with Kate Gallivan.
'The Voice': Camila Cabello holds onto singer who doesn't know 'how good he is'
Andrew Igbokidi’s undeniable talent inspired Cabello to take another chance on the singer during the final round of the Battle Rounds Tuesday night.
