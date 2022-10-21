The original women returned to the beach on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Although some of the couples were still solid, others had things to discuss. Shanae Ankney was excited to get back to Logan Palmer. Even though she went on a date with Tyler Norris during split week, Shanae was admittedly thinking about Logan most of the time she was away and she wanted to see him again. Unbeknownst to Shanae, though, Logan had formed a new relationship with Kate Gallivan.

