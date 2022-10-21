ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘AHS’ Actor, Dies at 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor best known for his roles in Will & Grace, the American Horror Story franchise and Call Me Kat, has died. He was 67. Jordan’s death was confirmed to Page Six. The actor was in a car accident Monday morning (October 24) in Hollywood. Page Six reports it’s “suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.” No additional details are available at this time.
Beatles Minute – week of October 24, 2022

It’s Revolver week!! Apple has released a few more tracks from the upcoming set, and a comprehensive book about Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles life is coming out this fall. Details on this week’s Beatles Minute podcast!
Kevin Bacon Gets Kidnapped by the Guardians of the Galaxy in Holiday Special Trailer

Marvel fans are getting a treat before Halloween weekend, as Director James Gunn shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Instagram Tuesday (October 25). He revealed the upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone’s favorite space rejects as they try to spread a little Christmas cheer. “I just saw on the calendar that it’s almost Christmastime on Earth,” Sean Gunn’s Karglin says.
‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Shanae Calls Logan ‘Disrespectful’ After He Dumps Her For Kate

The original women returned to the beach on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Although some of the couples were still solid, others had things to discuss. Shanae Ankney was excited to get back to Logan Palmer. Even though she went on a date with Tyler Norris during split week, Shanae was admittedly thinking about Logan most of the time she was away and she wanted to see him again. Unbeknownst to Shanae, though, Logan had formed a new relationship with Kate Gallivan.

