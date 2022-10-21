ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Brad Huizenga
1d ago

If it worked as well as they say and didn't cause the deaths and the problems that they say didn't happen then people would volunteer to get it. But it doesn't work and they have to keep lying to get people to take it. And as the libs keep saying my body my choice.

tranquil8787
2d ago

there shouldn't be one this is an untested drug and should not be just put in everyone!!!!

Bowser97
3d ago

Stop the insanity!! Grow that list!!

