Boris Johnson ‘up for it’ and will fly back from Caribbean to run for PM – ally

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvRaU_0ihxPCXg00

Boris Johnson has said he is “up for it” and will fly back to the UK from his Caribbean holiday to attempt an extraordinary comeback as prime minister, an ally has said.

Trade minister Sir James Duddridge said the man who stood down six weeks ago after being ousted by his own cabinet following a series of scandals has told him “we are going to do this”.

The Tory MP said Mr Johnson will land back in Britain on Saturday and will challenge to replace Liz Truss as Conservative leader.

But the development will not be welcomed by all Tories, with former leader Lord William Hague warning Mr Johnson’s resurrection would lead to a “death spiral” for the party.

Sir James, who served as one of Mr Johnson’s parliamentary private secretaries at No 10, told the PA news agency: “I’ve been in contact with the boss via WhatsApp.

“He’s going to fly back. He said, ‘I’m flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I’m up for it’.”

The MP for Rochford and Southend East was confident that Mr Johnson will get the 100 nominations from Tory colleagues to make it to the next stage of the contest “quite quickly”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate who has officially declared she is running, but former chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to launch a challenge.

Sir James said Mr Johnson will argue he is “the only person that’s got a mandate” from the 2019 general election and that he can “bring the party together”.

Mr Johnson has “learned and reflected” during less than two months out of office, and knows he needs a No 10 operation that is “slicker” and has “command of the details”, according to the ally.

Sir James said Mr Johnson knows he needs a “government of all talents” and would “welcome back with open arms” even those who “said despicable things about him”.

Mr Johnson was picking up support from Cabinet ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Simon Clarke.

But Lord Hague, a Tory peer, said Mr Johnson returning is “possibly the worst idea I’ve heard of” during his 46-year party membership.

I think it's possibly the worst idea I've heard of in the 46 years I've been a member of the Conservative Party

“I think it’d be a very, very bad idea to bring Boris Johnson back,” he told Times Radio.

“This all started, this unravelling, because Boris Johnson was unable to run the government in the right way, to keep it together in the right way, to uphold the high standards of conduct that are necessary in the highest offices in the land.

“Him returning is the solution? That would be going round in circles and that could become a death spiral of the Conservative Party.

“And I think it’s possibly the worst idea I’ve heard of in the 46 years I’ve been a member of the Conservative Party.”

Former minister Johnny Mercer said he could not put himself or his constituents through another Johnson administration after the “terrible” lows of the last time, as he backed Mr Sunak.

“Boris is a friend of mine, I love him to bits, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t think I can put myself through that again. I don’t think I can ask my constituents to, I don’t think I can ask my staff,” Mr Mercer told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

“I love Boris to bits and he’s got amazing qualities for this country, but it is now time for serious, competent, straightforward and values-based governance.”

A return for Mr Johnson would be beset with challenges, not least the inquiry into whether he lied to the Commons over the partygate scandal, for which he was fined by police.

If found guilty by the Commons Privileges Committee, he could face recall proceedings that would leave him battling for his seat in the Commons if he receives a suspension of 10 days or more.

His popularity with the public has crashed, even if he still rides high with the Tory membership.

Some MPs have even suggested they could resign the party whip if he wins.

Related
newschain

Rishi Sunak: the leader who foresaw the financial chaos he now inherits

Rishi Sunak’s “coronation” as Tory leader less than two months after losing out to Liz Truss is the most rapid political comeback in modern history. As a British Asian, he sets records as he will become the UK’s first prime minister who is not white, the first Hindu in the top job and, at 42, the youngest PM for more than 200 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Truss’s lack of apology for economic turmoil ‘beggars belief’, says SNP

Liz Truss’s failure to apologise for the economic turmoil that punctuated her premiership “beggars belief”, the SNP has said. The former prime minister – whose tenure ended on Tuesday – made her final speech from Downing Street before handing in her resignation to the King.
newschain

Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson

Michael Gove has made a return to frontline politics less than four months after he was dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson as his government fell apart. Amid an avalanche of ministerial resignations last July, Mr Gove told his sometime ally, sometime rival that his time in Downing Street was up.
newschain

Scottish Tories call for unity as Sunak set to become PM

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called for the country to unite after Rishi Sunak became Conservative leader and soon-to-be prime minister and pressure for a general election grows. Mr Sunak won the contest after rival Penny Mordaunt ended her bid for the top job just minutes before the number...
newschain

Review into Energy Bill Relief Scheme before the end of the year, minister says

The Government will publish a review into the operation of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme before the end of the year, business minister Jackie Doyle-Price has said. Her comments came as Labour warned businesses “need assurances now, not the end of April”. Speaking during Commons BEIS questions, shadow...
newschain

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
newschain

Rishi Sunak holds ‘constructive’ talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers

Rishi Sunak spoke to the first ministers of Scotland and Wales on Tuesday evening in constructive talks, emphasising their “duty” to work together in order to respond to the UK’s “shared challenges”. Mr Sunak spoke to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford following the conclusion of...
newschain

Sturgeon and Sunak to speak as Scottish political leaders react to reshuffle

Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak will speak over the telephone on Tuesday evening before Mr Sunak concludes his first day in office as Prime Minister. A Scottish government spokesperson confirmed a conversation would take place between the pair. Earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon told the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason...
newschain

Mordaunt battles for support after Johnson’s exit makes Sunak No 10 frontrunner

Penny Mordaunt was desperately battling for support from Tory MPs to prevent Rishi Sunak being installed as prime minister without a vote of the party membership after Boris Johnson scrapped his comeback bid. Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, is the firm frontrunner as he commands the public support of more...
newschain

New Prime Minister ‘feart’ of voters – SNP

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said the new Prime Minister is “feart” of voters after he ruled out a general election. Rishi Sunak took office on Tuesday following the resignation of Liz Truss – who was the shortest serving prime minister in history. As Mr Sunak...
newschain

Alister Jack ‘very pleased’ to be reappointed as Scottish Secretary

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been reappointed to his role in Rishi Sunak’s ongoing Cabinet reshuffle. The Dumfries and Galloway MP has been in the post since 2019 when he was appointed by Boris Johnson. During the leadership election to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, Mr Jack did...
newschain

Rishi Sunak to be next prime minister after Penny Mordaunt quits race

Rishi Sunak has completed a spectacular political comeback to become the next prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out. The former chancellor won the support of Conservative MPs to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader on Monday and will enter Downing Street less than two months after he lost the last race.
newschain

Boris Johnson pulls out of race for 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has dramatically pulled out the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party. The former prime minister said he had “reached out” to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.

