Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Land of Goshen Ministries hosts silent auction

TORRINGTON – The 30-year-old county staple, Land of Goshen Ministries (LOGM), continues to live up to its namesake and commitment to Goshen County residents; the nonprofit is hosting an on-site vintage silent auction, is preparing to hand out holiday food boxes, has a new Facebook page and has a new look inside its store; however, they are still in need of volunteers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
LFL suffers second straight loss

LINGLE – For one quarter, the Lingle-Fort Laramie High School football team looked like it was going to give the Pine Bluffs Hornets their first challenge of the season. The Hornets scored 46 unanswered points, handing to the Doggers a 53-6 loss. With about four minutes to go in...
LINGLE, WY

