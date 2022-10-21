Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Firefighters Battle Explosion, Fire Near Carpenter
Laramie County Fire Districts 4 and 5 were among those who were called out to deal with a gas explosion and fire in a rural area of Laramie County on Thursday morning, according to social media posts. The explosion reportedly happened in the 100 block of county road 154 southeast...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
lingleguide.com
Land of Goshen Ministries hosts silent auction
TORRINGTON – The 30-year-old county staple, Land of Goshen Ministries (LOGM), continues to live up to its namesake and commitment to Goshen County residents; the nonprofit is hosting an on-site vintage silent auction, is preparing to hand out holiday food boxes, has a new Facebook page and has a new look inside its store; however, they are still in need of volunteers.
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding burglary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public aid regarding a burglary that occurred this week. This burglary occurred in the early-morning hours of Oct. 6 in the area of Road 145 and 215, where an oil well site was entered and $7,500 worth of ground wire was stolen.
capcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
News Channel Nebraska
Gering woman facing felony drug charge, husband convicted of misdemeanor assault
GERING, Neb. – A Nebraska Panhandle man has been convicted of third-degree domestic assault, and his wife faces a felony drug charge after a Tuesday incident in Gering. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to Plains Drive in Gering in response to a reported physical disturbance. 48-year-old...
KSNB Local4
Scottsbluff football blows out Lexington in season finale
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Lexington welcomed on in Scottsbluff for the season finale of regular play. In the end, the Bearcats take down the Minutemen. See embedded video for highlights.
lingleguide.com
LFL suffers second straight loss
LINGLE – For one quarter, the Lingle-Fort Laramie High School football team looked like it was going to give the Pine Bluffs Hornets their first challenge of the season. The Hornets scored 46 unanswered points, handing to the Doggers a 53-6 loss. With about four minutes to go in...
