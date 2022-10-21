Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Gene Snyder traffic flowing freely again after crash causes significant delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway completely jammed up traffic going northbound for several hours Monday. Traffic was backed up as far as Old Heady Road going north on the Snyder because of a crash at Interestate 64. Drivers had to exit at or before...
Wave 3
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
wdrb.com
Eastbound lanes of Watterson Expressway closed near Newburg Road after 3-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 are closed near Newburg Road after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. MetroSafe reported a crash on the Watterson Expressway around 4 p.m. The crash is near mile marker 14.6, in between Newburg Road and Bardstown Road. Eastbound traffic is being...
Wave 3
Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric opens new location in Elizabethtown, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric celebrated the opening of their new location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Monday. The local home services provider officially opened at 2916 Ring Road with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Locally owned and operated since 1982, Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric offers...
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
k105.com
Local fire departments battle multiple woods-grass fires over weekend. Major fire near Center St. in Caneyville destroys mobile homes, burns 10 acres.
Fire departments in Grayson County over the weekend worked multiple woods and grass fires as the lack of rain turned the area into a tinder box, complicated by windy conditions. Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:30, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to Center Street in Caneyville and found a...
Wave 3
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denney...
Wave 3
OVEC opens Jefferson County’s largest Head Start facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley Educational Co-operative held a ceremony on Monday with the opening of their newest educational building. “Today marks an important step in OVEC’s mission to provide families and children comprehensive services to advance early childhood education throughout our region,” OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. “This renovated space will provide much-needed childcare opportunities to families in Jefferson County and allow parents to come back into the workforce.”
Wave 3
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach
”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 6 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
Wave 3
LMPD search for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate on Tuesday for a missing Indiana man believed to be in the Louisville area. Johnny McPeak, 53, was last seen Monday and could be in the Louisville area, LMPD said in a tweet. (Story continues below)
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car near Shepherdsville Road bowling alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after he was hit by a car on near a Shepherdsville Road bowling alley. Around 1145 p.m. Louisville Metro officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Fern Valley Road and Shepherdsville Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Wave 3
Man hit and killed in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a car hit him in the 4900 block of Manslick Road. The incident was reported around 8:45 PM as the man was crossing the street. Louisville Metro Police Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the man died from his injuries at the scene.
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
Wave 3
StormTALK! Weather Blog 10/25
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 21 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people...
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in Shrewsbury Road crash
A Caneyville man has died in a rollover crash on Shrewsbury Road (Hwy 187). Sunday night at approximately 8:30, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 3300 block of Shrewsbury Road. According to police, a Nissan Altima,...
Wave 3
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
wvih.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle
The Jefferson County coroner identified a man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing...
k105.com
Combine snags utility line in Clarkson, snaps pole
A combine became hung up in utility lines in Clarkson, snapping a utility pole and closing a roadway for about four hours. Friday afternoon at approximately 1:55, the Clarkson Fire Department, Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet responded after a northbound combine snagged low-hanging cable/phone line in the 400 block of North Patterson Street, snapping the pole at its base.
