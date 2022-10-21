ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot reaches $580 million

By Kaitlin Howell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing increased to $580 million on Friday.

The estimated cash value for the drawing is $278.2 million. This will be the 34 th drawing in the current jackpot run. This is the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion dollars this year.

Winning tickets for $494M Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida, California

There are nine ways to win in Powerball. Lower-tier cash prizes sometimes take the backseat to the jackpot excitement, but U.S. lotteries paid out nearly a billion dollars in lower-tier Powerball prizes in the last fiscal year. Be sure to check your numbers!

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $30 million for Friday, Oct. 21, with an estimated cash value of $14.9 million. The jackpot for the Saturday drawing of Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $77,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com , and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.

