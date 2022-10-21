The mother of a man accused of beating a volunteer out canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday denied the senator’s claims the attack was politically motivated, saying her son “has never voted.” A day after the volunteer, 27-year-old Christopher Monzon, an alleged neo-Nazi known in fascist circles as the “Cuban Confederate,” was transported to the hospital with swollen facial features and a bloodied shirt, Diana Rosa Lopez told the Miami Herald she wasn’t sure what had sparked the violent confrontation. But “my son doesn’t know anything about politics,” said Lopez, a registered Republican. “He likes fishing.” Her son, 25-year-old Javier Lopez, is facing charges of alleged battery after the fight, which Diana Rosa Lopez said she and her husband broke up after about a minute. After the incident, Rubio took to Twitter to claim that “four animals” had attacked Monzon over his Republican leanings. “This has nothing to do with politics,” Lopez clarified to the Herald, adding that she recalled her son yelling, “‘I don’t know you,’” at Monzon during the altercation. Read it at Miami Herald

23 MINUTES AGO