cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights Police search for vehicle of interest after multiple people shot
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are looking for a vehicle of interest after multiple people were shot Monday afternoon. According to police, around 12:15 p.m. they responded to Garfield Avenue after a caller said someone was shot in the head. When officers arrived at the scene they...
cleveland19.com
Elderly driver involved in crash with ambulance in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of three people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a pick-up truck Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Richard Haynam was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck northbound on Cherry Avenue around 11 a.m. The ambulance was travelling...
13abc.com
Charges pending against prisoners arrested after ‘contained barricade’ at Stark County juvenile facility
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are expected to be announced this week for the 12 prisoners arrested this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility after a “contained barricade.”. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the Massillon facility in the 2700 block of Indian River...
cleveland19.com
US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Suspect smashes window to steal car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car theft suspect caught on surveillance video is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. A 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 block of West 65th Street on Oct. 16, according to police. The...
Cleveland police: 18-year-old dies after being shot in vehicle
An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot while inside a vehicle early Saturday morning, Cleveland police said.
cleveland19.com
Man, woman die in Akron fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a bedroom after a fire Tuesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed and...
cleveland19.com
Canton police: 1 dead in truck vs. motorcycle crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported an accident between a truck and a motorcycle Sunday that ejected the motorcyclist, who died after being transported to the hospital. CPD said they responded to 15th Street and Plain Avenue for a report of an accident between a truck and a motorcycle.
cleveland19.com
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
cleveland19.com
Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
whbc.com
Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
Centre Daily
Cashier mistakenly shoots wrong customer in fight over ‘incorrect change,’ Ohio cops say
A convenience store cashier accidentally killed an innocent customer while another man was threatening and attacking her, according to authorities in Ohio. Now she has been charged with negligent homicide, police said. The Akron Police Department responded to the store at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a...
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
OSHP: 12 juveniles in custody after barricade incident at northeast Ohio correctional facility
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A barricade incident involving 12 juveniles at a correctional facility in northeast Ohio has concluded, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP posted on social media around 2:40 a.m. Sunday the incident had concluded and "all the youth were safe and in custody." The...
cleveland19.com
Ohio man sentenced to probation for killing bald eagle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man to one year of probation for shooting and killing a bald eagle. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said 79-year-old David B. Huff must also pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
cleveland19.com
Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured after a driver crashed into an apartment building Tuesday. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale Ave. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. A total of four adults were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center....
