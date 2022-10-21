ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Related
cleveland19.com

Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Elderly driver involved in crash with ambulance in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of three people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance and a pick-up truck Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Richard Haynam was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck northbound on Cherry Avenue around 11 a.m. The ambulance was travelling...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman die in Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman inside a bedroom after a fire Tuesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed and...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police: 1 dead in truck vs. motorcycle crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported an accident between a truck and a motorcycle Sunday that ejected the motorcyclist, who died after being transported to the hospital. CPD said they responded to 15th Street and Plain Avenue for a report of an accident between a truck and a motorcycle.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Father of 4-Month-Old to be Arraigned on Murder Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will observe his 25th birthday on Friday by being arraigned in Stark County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge. Javion Milan was arrested last week by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the 2021 killing of his 4-month-old son Genesis Milan.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio man sentenced to probation for killing bald eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man to one year of probation for shooting and killing a bald eagle. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said 79-year-old David B. Huff must also pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Several hurt after driver crashes into Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were injured after a driver crashed into an apartment building Tuesday. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale Ave. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. A total of four adults were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center....
CLEVELAND, OH

