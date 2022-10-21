Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Ron DeSantis says the media WANTED Hurricane Ian to hit Florida so they could advance their 'political agenda'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused the 'national regime media' of wanting Hurricane Ian to wreak havoc Tampa, claiming it would have been used to advance a 'political agenda.'. The Republican leader was speaking with small conservative outlet Florida's Voice, who caught up with him in hard-hit Lee County.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Trump "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong" but touted them "both in court and to the public," Judge David Carter wrote.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020
A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
A mechanic who says he was fired after refusing to 'forgive and forget' a colleague's use of a racist slur is suing a Georgia county
Carlen Loyal said he refused to forgive a colleague who used an offensive term in a text message. He was fired two weeks later, according to a lawsuit.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
Federal Judge Hands Florida Gov. DeSantis A Win On Taxpayer-Funded Gender Treatments
A federal judge on Wednesday handed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory by blocking an effort to force taxpayer-funded treatments for gender dysphoria, including for children. According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a request from a cadre of transgender-rights and healthcare-provider groups that want to overturn...
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
I’m a former Florida Supreme Court justice who will vote yes to retain five justices | Column
As a recently retired Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, I worked closely with and know well all five members of the court who are on the Nov. 8 ballot for merit retention. Each deserves a “yes” vote. First, all five are as exceptionally good people of integrity,...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats
A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
