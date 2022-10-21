ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Police respond to crash near Rantoul school

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SHba_0ihxOUVX00

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police responded to Eastlawn Elementary School on Friday after a car drove across the school’s lawn and crashed nearby.

Police officials said they became aware of the crash around 7 a.m. The initial investigation determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, came across Maplewood Drive and drove across the school’s lawn before crashing into a concrete barrier inside the Nicor substation.

There was no word on any injuries associated with this crash. Despite a heavy police presence around the school, officials said there were no safety issues with students and staff.

Officers have since dispersed from the area.

