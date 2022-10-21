Read full article on original website
James Corden Apologizes for Restaurant Ban Controversy On ‘The Late Late Show’
During James Corden’s opening monologue on the latest Late Late Show episode, the host addressed his restaurant ban and unban from popular New York City restaurant, Balthazar. In a new interview with The New York Times last week, Corden told the publication, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]?”
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
'White Lives Matter' T-shirts were handed out on Los Angeles’ skid row. One woman decided to give unhoused people an alternative option.
A Los Angeles woman is handing out plain T-shirts to unhoused people to provide them with an alternative clothing option after boxes of excess T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase“White Lives Matter” were recently dropped off on skid row. “I’m not gonna allow their desperation to lead to their...
Anne Hathaway admits hosting Oscars with James Franco in 2011 didn't go well: 'We sucked'
Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosted the 83rd annual Academy Awards ceremony. She told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that their gig wasn't a success.
