Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45
ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. – In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
More than 1/3 of debris from Hurricane Ian cleared, Seminole leaders say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida, Seminole County leaders report more than a third of debris caused by the storm has now been cleared. “Debris haulers continue to work around the clock to remove debris, to sort debris and to get...
Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dodged questions, heated attacks and a raucous crowd colored the only debate Monday evening between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Rep. Charlie Crist in the gubernatorial election. The Republican incumbent and the Democratic challenger debated at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce. WPEC moderated the debate....
Gov. DeSantis awards $9M to fund workforce education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
AVON PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $9 million to state workforce education programs Tuesday in an effort to bolster professions serving those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The three schools that received funding through the Critical Workforce Needs Grant Program include South Florida State College, serving DeSoto,...
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
Insured losses in Florida near $7B after Hurricane ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion. Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085. That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed.
Mount Dora man wins $5M off scratch-off game
A $20 scratch-off game turned into a $5 million win for a Mount Dora man. Kevin Heald, 61, claimed the top prize of $5 million after purchasing a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate...
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Fall in Florida: Sunny with highs in mid-80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint beautiful weather for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a high in the mid-80s all week in the Orlando area. On Tuesday, we will warm to a high of 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83.
Best of Central Florida: Top spots for Halloween activities
The end of October might be near, but there is still time to enjoy all the splendors that Halloween has to offer. But where are the best spots in Central Florida to enjoy Halloween?. Here are a few suggestions on the best places to go if you are searching for...
Bugging out: Theme parks serving up some creepy critters for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chefs at Central Florida’s theme parks are known for serving up some fun and interesting food and beverage offerings for guests to try during popular events. But for the Halloween season, you could skip the traditional worms and dirt dessert and candy apples, and try...
