Franklin County, VT

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
FLORIDA STATE
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida House District 45

ORLANDO, Fla. – The growth of west Orange County led to the redrawing of a district in the Florida Legislature, and how voters decide on the race for its seat could be an interesting political indicator in the years to come. The Horizon West area is a community just...
FLORIDA STATE
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. – In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
FLORIDA STATE
Insured losses in Florida near $7B after Hurricane ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With claims continuing to climb each day, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian are nearing $7 billion. Data posted online Friday by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed estimated insured losses at $6,886,280,085. That number is expected to increase as damage continues to be assessed.
FLORIDA STATE
Mount Dora man wins $5M off scratch-off game

A $20 scratch-off game turned into a $5 million win for a Mount Dora man. Kevin Heald, 61, claimed the top prize of $5 million after purchasing a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate...
MOUNT DORA, FL
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
Fall in Florida: Sunny with highs in mid-80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint beautiful weather for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a high in the mid-80s all week in the Orlando area. On Tuesday, we will warm to a high of 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83.
ORLANDO, FL
Best of Central Florida: Top spots for Halloween activities

The end of October might be near, but there is still time to enjoy all the splendors that Halloween has to offer. But where are the best spots in Central Florida to enjoy Halloween?. Here are a few suggestions on the best places to go if you are searching for...
FLORIDA STATE
Bugging out: Theme parks serving up some creepy critters for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chefs at Central Florida’s theme parks are known for serving up some fun and interesting food and beverage offerings for guests to try during popular events. But for the Halloween season, you could skip the traditional worms and dirt dessert and candy apples, and try...
ORLANDO, FL

