ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan says ‘confident’ GOP must campaign ‘all the way through’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QymYJ_0ihxOMgx00


R ep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Republicans cannot become “overconfident” and take their foot off the gas pedal in the race toward November’s midterm elections.

“We should campaign confidently but never be overconfident. We need to push this thing through,” Jordan told Fox News's Sean Hannity Thursday.

Jordan pointed to the state of both President Joe Biden’s health and Democrat John Fetterman’s health in the race for one of Pennsylvania’s Senate seats as two examples of what is at stake if Republicans cannot retake control of Congress, noting that “the Left doesn’t care.”


WATCH: NEW YORK GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE LEE ZELDIN ‘NOT IN THIS RACE TO COME IN SECOND’

“They don’t care that Joe Biden can’t do the job of president. They don’t care that John Fetterman can’t do the job of U.S. senator,” Jordan said . “All they care about is their radical Left agenda that’s given us all the problems.”

Jordan listed record crime, record inflation, high gas prices, a “border that’s no longer a border,” and the Department of Justice “that’s been weaponizing against ‘We the People’” as symbolic of those problems.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We need to understand that and have the urgency … to make sure everybody — everybody — is showing up over the next 19 days, doing all they can to make sure we win the House and the United States Senate,” Jordan said.

Recent polling shows voters are blaming Democratic “woke politicians” for the country’s rising crime and say they are not satisfied with the direction of the country , criticizing Biden for the overall state of the economy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
248K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy