WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan says ‘confident’ GOP must campaign ‘all the way through’



R ep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Republicans cannot become “overconfident” and take their foot off the gas pedal in the race toward November’s midterm elections.

“We should campaign confidently but never be overconfident. We need to push this thing through,” Jordan told Fox News's Sean Hannity Thursday.

Jordan pointed to the state of both President Joe Biden’s health and Democrat John Fetterman’s health in the race for one of Pennsylvania’s Senate seats as two examples of what is at stake if Republicans cannot retake control of Congress, noting that “the Left doesn’t care.”



“They don’t care that Joe Biden can’t do the job of president. They don’t care that John Fetterman can’t do the job of U.S. senator,” Jordan said . “All they care about is their radical Left agenda that’s given us all the problems.”

Jordan listed record crime, record inflation, high gas prices, a “border that’s no longer a border,” and the Department of Justice “that’s been weaponizing against ‘We the People’” as symbolic of those problems.

“We need to understand that and have the urgency … to make sure everybody — everybody — is showing up over the next 19 days, doing all they can to make sure we win the House and the United States Senate,” Jordan said.

Recent polling shows voters are blaming Democratic “woke politicians” for the country’s rising crime and say they are not satisfied with the direction of the country , criticizing Biden for the overall state of the economy.