Oklahoma City, OK

John Marshall High School evacuated due to gas leak

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Public School officials say John Marshall High School has been evacuated Friday afternoon wile ONG crews repair a gas leak.

Authorities say no students were harmed in the leak and everyone inside the building has gathered on the football field while Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) makes necessary repairs.

There is no word on a repair timeline.

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.

