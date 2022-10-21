Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
merrillfotonews.com
CENTRAL WI NARCOTICS TASK FORCE MAJOR CASE YIELDS NUMEROUS FEDERAL CONVICTIONS
WAUSAU, Wis. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin issued a press release yesterday (shown below) detailing the conviction and sentencing of Levi Bagne. This conviction was one of several as part of an investigation led by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF).
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
merrillfotonews.com
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids families in need encouraged to apply for furnace in ‘Warm the Heart’ giveaway
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids-based heating and cooling company is seeking nominees to receive a free, brand-new furnace. Homeowners are also able to nominate themselves. The Warm the Hearts Committee will select the recipient and Tri-City will install a new, safe and efficient furnace for them, free...
WBAY Green Bay
Local doctor returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief mission
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A ThedaCare physician returned to northeast Wisconsin after helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Doctor Jay MacNeal is part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He says he spent about two weeks working in North Port, Fla. “We had a very high throughput. There were days...
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
seehafernews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges in Shawano County Attempted Homicide Case
A Menasha woman who was accused of attempting to kill her estranged husband in Shawano County has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Tina L. McCandless was initially charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but according to her attorney, Bradley J. Jansen, she has pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and a Domestic Violence Enhancer.
