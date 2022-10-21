Read full article on original website
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 100 West 1st Avenue | Conshohocken | William W. Ware
William W. Ware of BHHS Fox & Roach-Mullica Hill North added a new listing for sale at 100 West 1st Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. City Living in the Suburbs! Don’t miss your chance to live in the heart of vibrant Conshohocken! This luxury townhouse boasts TWO Master Bedrooms! Upgraded bathrooms, fixtures and lighting! Take in the town from the home’s Rooftop Deck, or walk one block to Fayette Street, where you will find a bevy of Bars, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Exercise Studios and Boutiques! If that wasn’t enough, the newly built state-of-the-art Sora West Complex, which includes a boutique hotel, two restaurants, and a courtyard with a concert stage is just steps away and set to open this month! Staying in? Entertain your friends and family in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 42” Wolf cabinetry. Feeling outdoorsy? Hop on your bike and ride the bike trail to Downtown Philadelphia or historic Valley Forge. Built in 2019, you wont' find many newer homes in Conshohocken! Walking distance to multiple parks and playgrounds. Get from your front door Routes 476 and 76 in under a minute! Minutes from Route 422 and the King of Prussia Mall.
morethanthecurve.com
The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
NJ eatery featured on Food Network show to close doors, refocus energies on other location
The Pop Shop Medford, featured on Food Network’s "Throwdown with Bobby Flay", is closing its doors Wednesday.
mainlinetoday.com
City Buns Brings Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns to West Chester
West Chester is now home to City Buns, a creative bakery offering surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns. Chester County native Tom Allen always had a sweet tooth. He particularly craved an establishment where you could find cinnamon buns of unique flavors with crazy twists. He was just missing one important piece to the puzzle—someone who could bake.
morethanthecurve.com
Tickets are on sale for National Dog Show in Oaks
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 National Dog Show being held on November 19-20 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oak. The online ticket window is open now and you can purchase yours at www.nds.nationaldogshow.com. The show will feature up to 2,000 dogs from over 190 expected breeds along with a full complement of vendors and agility dog attractions.
billypenn.com
Opening a winery as Black woman, ‘representation is everything’ says the Southwest Philly native behind Cyrenity Sips
Shakia Williams didn’t grow up with wine bottles on her family’s dinner table in Southwest Philadelphia. Even when they got together for holidays and special occasions, Williams remembers her relatives mostly breaking out boxed wine, or jugs of Taylor Port. “That was my introduction,” said Williams. “When I...
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Wynnewood Neighborhood Retains the Architectural Magic and Charm of a Long-Ago Era and a Far-Off Land
The English Village in the 1920's. A quaint pocket in Wynnewood dotted with Tudor homes and Juliet balconies was once a refuge for writers and artists who sought a quiet environment. The English Village was founded in 1928 by brothers Donald and S. Arthur Love, who modeled the neighborhood with Stratford-upon-Avon in mind, writes Stacia Friedman for Hidden City Philadelphia.
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Sign of the Times: Crews Remove ‘Wawa' From Shuttered Center City Store
A sign of Wawa drawing back on its Philadelphia presence took place Tuesday morning as crews took down the signage in front of the recently shuttered store along Market Street at 19th Street. NBC10 cameras captured crews ripping off the light-up W's and A's from the façade of the Center...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country.Image via Plumsteadville Inn. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
Greystone Hall has been a popular wedding venue since 1992.Image via Greystone Hall website. A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
PhillyBite
Best Philly Sports Bars to Watch the Phillies World Series Run
- There are many options for where to watch the World Series in Philadelphia. This article will provide information about several options, including XFINITY Live!, Chickie's & Pete's, For Pete's Sake, SouthHouse, and more. XFINITY Live!. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a trip to the 2022 World Series by winning the...
morethanthecurve.com
Philadelphia Inquirer published a column about Conshohocken’s redevelopment and SORA West
The Philadelphia Inquirer published a column by Joseph DiStefano over the weekend titled “This new $400 million plaza helps turn Conshohocken into a headquarters town.” The column is fairly extensive and focuses on the impact of the recently opened SORA West development (the hotel, restaurants, and the corporate headquarters of AmerisourceBergen).
morethanthecurve.com
Column | The timeline of the Conshohocken Beer Festival being denied and the reasons offered by members of the borough council after the fact
In 2020, the CPW Rotary did not consider holding the Conshohocken Beer Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2021, some festivals were taking place and the CPW Rotary started considering holding the event. A special event application was submitted to the Borough of Conshohocken in June of 2021 and the process of consideration began, however, the CPW Rotary had concerns themselves about holding an event during the pandemic and when it never made it on an agenda, just decided to wait until 2022.
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
The Truth About the Ruins in East Fairmount Park
Before the Dell Music Center, Fairmount Park offered musical entertainment with its own orchestra at three venues located at Strawberry Mansion, Belmont, and Lemon Hill. The Strawberry Mansion Music Pavilion was the last of these early venues to be created. It delighted attendees from 1905 until 1930 when the pavilion was replaced by Robin Hood Dell, the former summer home of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Hedge Fund Manager Lost $25 Million In Sale Of MontCo Mansion: Report
A lavish mansion in Montgomery County sold for less than a third of the cost it took to build it, says a report by MansionGlobal.com. The sprawling, six-bedroom estate at 100 Maplehill Road in Gladwyne Township sold for $9.26 million in August, county property records show. But according to the...
wnypapers.com
National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia
After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
