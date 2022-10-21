William W. Ware of BHHS Fox & Roach-Mullica Hill North added a new listing for sale at 100 West 1st Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. City Living in the Suburbs! Don’t miss your chance to live in the heart of vibrant Conshohocken! This luxury townhouse boasts TWO Master Bedrooms! Upgraded bathrooms, fixtures and lighting! Take in the town from the home’s Rooftop Deck, or walk one block to Fayette Street, where you will find a bevy of Bars, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Exercise Studios and Boutiques! If that wasn’t enough, the newly built state-of-the-art Sora West Complex, which includes a boutique hotel, two restaurants, and a courtyard with a concert stage is just steps away and set to open this month! Staying in? Entertain your friends and family in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 42” Wolf cabinetry. Feeling outdoorsy? Hop on your bike and ride the bike trail to Downtown Philadelphia or historic Valley Forge. Built in 2019, you wont' find many newer homes in Conshohocken! Walking distance to multiple parks and playgrounds. Get from your front door Routes 476 and 76 in under a minute! Minutes from Route 422 and the King of Prussia Mall.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO