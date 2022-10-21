Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
capcity.news
BREAKING: Shooting reported in eastern Laramie County; investigation underway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a shooting has occurred in eastern Laramie County today, Oct. 24. According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4300 block of East I-80 Service Road. There are currently still...
KTNV
Nevada State police report fatal crash on IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police reported a crash on the IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon. Police said the far right lane is blocked, but traffic is getting by. More details will be provided as they become available.
capcity.news
One dead following afternoon shooting, according to Laramie County Sheriff’s Office
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. According to a release from the department, deputies responded at around 3 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 43000 block of East I-80 Service Road.
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
UPDATE: 1 Dead After Shooting in Laramie County, Suspect Detained
According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Kevin James, the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road is located about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns, not near Archer as Google Maps indicates. UPDATE:. One person was killed and another was detained after...
cowboystatedaily.com
Construction Of 150 Megawatt Solar Farm Outside Of Cheyenne Likely To Begin In March
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. South Cheyenne Solar LLC, which is owned by California-based QCells, has filed an industrial siting permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, an important step for any planned wind or solar farm. A representative of QCells declined to discuss...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/24/22–10/25/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie Police Issue Statement on Felony Arrest Practices
On Tuesday, Laramie Police Department released a statement on their felony arrest practices. Law enforcement operations in a free society must not be shrouded in secrecy. Crime, its results, and the efforts to stop it are all matters of continuing public concern. It is reasonable to believe public perceptions and safety can be enhanced with the regular release of information on felony arrests. The public may be more aware of crime and investigations happening within their community and police department.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
oilcity.news
Florida man pleads guilty illegal transport of minor to minor to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in March...
wyo4news.com
Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident
October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Stolen Check Suspect
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of using stolen to make purchases in local stores. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the man in the above photo is believed to have used stolen...
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
Laramie County Animal Control Rescues Kitten Trapped In Storm Drain
Laramie County Animal Control was alerted on Wednesday by a concerned citizen about desperate-sounding screams coming from a storm drain at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Cheyenne. That's according to a news release from the agency. Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded to the call, finding a tiny kitten trapped in...
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.
Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Dillard Laquin Whitehead, 51 –...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0