On Tuesday, Laramie Police Department released a statement on their felony arrest practices. Law enforcement operations in a free society must not be shrouded in secrecy. Crime, its results, and the efforts to stop it are all matters of continuing public concern. It is reasonable to believe public perceptions and safety can be enhanced with the regular release of information on felony arrests. The public may be more aware of crime and investigations happening within their community and police department.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO