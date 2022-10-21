ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Homeowner displaced, family pets die in Saturday house fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Saturday house fire on the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the lives of five family pets as a result of an accident, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said Monday. The Cheyenne Fire Rescue squad was dispatched at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a structure...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/24/22–10/25/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Police Issue Statement on Felony Arrest Practices

On Tuesday, Laramie Police Department released a statement on their felony arrest practices. Law enforcement operations in a free society must not be shrouded in secrecy. Crime, its results, and the efforts to stop it are all matters of continuing public concern. It is reasonable to believe public perceptions and safety can be enhanced with the regular release of information on felony arrests. The public may be more aware of crime and investigations happening within their community and police department.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident

October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
LARAMIE, WY
Optopolis

Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!

A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.

Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Dillard Laquin Whitehead, 51 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
LARAMIE, WY
