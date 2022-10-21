Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Multiple fire departments respond to grass fire east of Cortland
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire is just east of...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties
BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Blue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown Hiawatha
Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17. This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.
News Channel Nebraska
Senior housing project advances in Falls City
FALLS CITY - Falls City Economic Development and Growth Enterprise says $262,000 in federal tax credits has a duplex project at Wilderness Falls III heading toward groundbreaking. Excel Development Group is developing a $4.7 million, 16-unit project for senior housing, which has previously received $500,000 from the Nebraska Investment Finance...
Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
14, 16-year-old accused of arson involving Kan. sheriff's car
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are conducting an arson investigation and have made an arrest. On September 6, two suspects were involved with an arson incident involving a Brown County Patrol car, according to Sheriff John Merchant. On Friday, the sheriff's office reported the arrest of a 14-year-old and a...
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
WIBW
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Police make arrest for numerous felony charges
(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges following an ongoing investigation. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers served a warrant around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 20-year-old Phoebe Rachell-Faye Johnson for forgery. Authorities also questioned Johnson regarding an ongoing investigation and additionally charged her with aiding and abetting, 2nd degree theft and conspiracy -- all Class D felonies.
Comments / 0