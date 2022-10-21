ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Beautiful fall weekend, nice warmup

By Ben Gelber
 4 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

A large, slow-moving upper-level low finally shifted northeast into Canada. High pressure southeast of Ohio means mostly sunny skies, with some high-level cloud, and mild southerly breezes.

Temperatures will continue to moderate. Highs reached the more seasonal upper 60s, after a series of days in the 40s in the low 50s since the start of the week. The weather will be perfect again for Football Friday Nite, making it 10 consecutive weeks without rain.

Even warmer weather this weekend will help us forget the recent cold spell and scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday, under sunny skies. Dry weather is expected until midweek, when a frontal system approaches and brings a few showers, and a cooldown later in the week.

Forecast

  • Tonight: Mainly clear, lighter wind. Low 46
  • Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High 74
  • Sunday: Sunny. High 75 (51)
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (48)
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 73 (52)
  • Wednesday: Showers early, cooler. High 67 (53)
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 64 (47)
