FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links
Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals...
Suspect in Rubio Volunteer Attack Has ‘Never Voted,’ Mom Says
The mother of a man accused of beating a volunteer out canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday denied the senator’s claims the attack was politically motivated, saying her son “has never voted.” A day after the volunteer, 27-year-old Christopher Monzon, an alleged neo-Nazi known in fascist circles as the “Cuban Confederate,” was transported to the hospital with swollen facial features and a bloodied shirt, Diana Rosa Lopez told the Miami Herald she wasn’t sure what had sparked the violent confrontation. But “my son doesn’t know anything about politics,” said Lopez, a registered Republican. “He likes fishing.” Her son, 25-year-old Javier Lopez, is facing charges of alleged battery after the fight, which Diana Rosa Lopez said she and her husband broke up after about a minute. After the incident, Rubio took to Twitter to claim that “four animals” had attacked Monzon over his Republican leanings. “This has nothing to do with politics,” Lopez clarified to the Herald, adding that she recalled her son yelling, “‘I don’t know you,’” at Monzon during the altercation. Read it at Miami Herald
