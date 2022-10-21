ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Hobb’s Grove employee injuries not life-threatening, deputies say. Tractor ran over him

By Thaddeus Miller
 4 days ago

A Hobb’s Grove employee injured during a hayride on Thursday suffered non-life threatening injuries when he tripped and fell in front of a tractor, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially said the employee fell off a tractor trailer about 9:30 p.m., but on Friday said it appears the employee ran out and fell in front of the tractor.

The hayride carries visitors through a so-called haunted forest and people wearing masks and costumes run out to scare the patrons, deputies noted.

The injured employee, an adult man, had some visible scrapes but was transported to a Fresno-area hospital to be checked for internal injuries, deputies said. His status Friday was not available, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Hobb’s Grove responded to a request for comment with an emailed statement. “The young man was treated and released last night and is home and doing fine,” the statement said.

Hobb’s Grove is a popular Halloween attraction that annually opens during the fall and is known for its haunted house, scary hayride through a haunted forest and pumpkin patch.

It’s located about 20 miles east of Fresno on the edge of Sanger.

Fresno, CA
