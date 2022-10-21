Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Marge Childerson
Marge Childerson, 86, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loving family. She was born to Erwin John and Margaret Anna (Wolters) Essenpreis, on March 14, 1936, in Breese, IL. She married Roger Milton Childerson, in Breese, on February 9, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2003.
wgel.com
Greenville Trunk Or Treat Is Thursday
The annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat for is Thursday, October 27, in downtown Greenville. The hours are 4 to 6:30 p.m. While it is still downtown, the Halloween Trunk or Treat will be set up in a new configuration. Businesses and organizations are invited to park vehicles...
wgel.com
Voiture 516 Awards Nursing Scholarship At KC
Marion County 40 & 8 Voiture 516 and Kaskaskia College Associate Degree Nursing Program are proud to announce that nursing student Cailey Maxey of Centralia was recently awarded a $500 scholarship to assist her with her studies financially. Cailey wishes to continue a long family tradition of service in nursing to assist people in need. This scholarship will assist her in reaching that goal. She has also expressed an interest in continuing her education for a BSN after completing her program at Kaskaskia College.
wgel.com
Plummer Town Hall On Safe-T Act
Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer will attend a Town Hall session Wednesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Education Center. The 54th District senator will be joined by Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison and Fayette County Sheriff David Russell to talk about the Safe-T Act and changes coming to the criminal justice system.
wgel.com
Combine & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove
The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District responded to a field and combine fire Monday at 10:45 AM. The field was just south of Pittsburg in Fayette County. Greenville firefighters provided mutual aid. The cause of the fire is unknown, but is believed to be a mechanical issue with the combine.
wgel.com
MG FFA Soil Judging Results
Five members from the Mulberry Grove FFA competed in the Soil Judging CDE at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on October 12. The team consisted of Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Schewe, Megan Mollett, Micah Greenwood, and Aaron Cook. 1st place team was St. Elmo with 1,123 points; 2nd place team was Mulberry...
wgel.com
MG & GHS Volleyball Seasons End
Both Bond County high school volleyball teams had their seasons end Monday in the first round of regional action. The Greenville Lady Comets dropped a close match to Lawrenceville at the Salem Class 2A Regional. Lawrenceville won the opening set, 25-17, then the Lady Comets took the second one, 25-15.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Tennis At State
Three players on the Greenville High School girls tennis team played in the state tournament Thursday. Paige Mathis was in the singles competition, and Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger played in doubles. Head Coach Vaughn Robart reported the girls won three matches, which is “an amazing accomplishment.”. Mathias won...
wgel.com
Businesses Recognized With Celebrate Manufacturing Awards
In honor of October being Illinois Manufacturing Month, Kaskaskia College partnered with The Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce and the City of Centralia’s Industrial Commission for a “Celebrate Manufacturing Event” at the college’s Crisp Technology Center on October 6. “Currently, there are more jobs in this...
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
wgel.com
Bond County Law Enforcement Fundraiser
The Bond County Law Enforcement Association’s annual fundraising event will be Saturday, November 5, with doors opening at 4:30 PM. Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 PM and additional activities follow at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
wgel.com
Bond County Area Theater Fundraiser
The Bond County Area Theater organization has a fundraiser underway. Be sure to watch for their booth at Trunk or Treat in Greenville this Thursday, October 27, from 4 to 6:30 PM around the Greenville Square.
wgel.com
Rommerskirchen Wins Fall Championship At GCC
Greenville Country Club held its last Golf Tournament of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 22nd. In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt. A great turn out for...
wgel.com
Comets Football Season Ends Vs Vandalia
The season came to a close Friday night for the Greenville High School varsity Comets. Vandalia came to town and handed the Comets a 41-21 loss. GHS ends the campaign 4-5 while Vandalia goes on to the playoffs with a 7-2 record. Friday night, the Vandals jumped out to a...
wgel.com
Bond County Animal Control September Report
Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report of activities during September. Seventeen dogs were impounded in addition to 25 cats. Nine of the dogs were released to their owners. One dog and 18 cats were euthanized. Hess released eight cats to the Bond County Humane Society...
Comments / 0