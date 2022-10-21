ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shandon, CA

Man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 46, CHP says

By John Lynch
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

A Visalia man traveling on Highway 46 near Shandon died Thursday after his SUV left the roadway and overturned several times, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Anthony Brackett, 33, was driving eastbound on Highway 46 at a “high rate of speed” at 7:53 p.m. Thursday when he turned right for “undetermined reasons,” the CHP said in a news release.

That caused Brackett’s 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer to “leave the No. 1 lane and traverse the No. 2 lane and asphalt shoulder” of the highway, the CHP said.

Brackett’s vehicle then left the roadway and descended a dirt shoulder and began to overturn, the release said.

“Due to the speed, (the vehicle) overturned several times, coming to a rest on its roof,” the CHP said, with Brackett still restrained in the driver’s seat.

Brackett, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, the release said.

“Alcohol and/or drugs have not been ruled out as a contributing factor in this collision,” the CHP said.

San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

