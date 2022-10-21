Read full article on original website
Related
AARP Arkansas hosting ShredFest to provide free document shredding services
Arkansans looking for a way to get rid of old records will have an option this weekend to do so in a secure way that won’t put their information at risk.
Mercy hospitals earn highest quality ratings
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith have earned the highest quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in their respective regions, it was announced Monday.
uams.edu
John Spollen, M.D., to Assume Lead Role of UAMS College of Medicine in Northwest Arkansas
Oct. 24, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine named John Spollen, M.D., as the new regional associate dean for the college in Northwest Arkansas, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Spollen, professor and vice chair for education in the UAMS Department of...
Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Kristin Martin saw more struggles and deaths from drug overdoses than from the coronavirus, she said Tuesday at an Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care event honoring her efforts to alleviate the ongoing opioid epidemic throughout the state. Martin is an emergency department physician and the CEO and medical […] The post Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KATV
Arkansas officials kick off the "Save AR Students" campaign week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Save the AR Students campaign is aimed at bringing awareness to education and prevention of substance misuse. The special focus is on public and private institutions of higher education in the state. Save AR Students campaign will be a week-long event that occurs during...
KATV
Arkansans are encouraged to "Save a Vampire" by donating blood this Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute and the Little Rock Zoo are partnering up to host blood drive events at donor centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Hot Springs. On Oct. 31 central Arkansas residents are welcome to celebrate Halloween by donating blood. Those who...
Arkansas Insurance Department offers service for Medicare shoppers
Arkansas residents shopping for a new or replacement Medicare supplement plan can use a service provided by the state insurance department to help make the most useful choice.
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
KATV
Arkansas lawmakers tell City of Little rock to retain all LITfest records
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Legislative Joint Committee has requested that the City of Little Rock retain all records related to LITfest. The committee's Chairman Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, confirmed to KATV that one legislator made the initial request, but he would not identify that legislator until he had his or hers permission.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
KATV
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds Arkansans of Wildfire risks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is reminding the people of Arkansas that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
KATV
23 Arkansas playgrounds selected for annual Shade Trees on Playgrounds Program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division has announced that 23 schools have been selected to participate in their Shade Trees on Playgrounds program this year. The Shade Trees on Playgrounds program is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and as a result, will see expansions...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
Arkansans rally at the State Capitol for Period Action Day
Arkansans gathered Saturday at the state capitol steps, rallying to fight for equal access to period products.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville firm launches recruiting initiative for an apprentice who didn’t attend college
Consumer brand agency The Stable, headquartered in Minnesota with an office in Bentonville, has launched a recruiting initiative in Northwest Arkansas to reward someone who didn’t go to college with an executive apprenticeship. The “No College? No Worries.” initiative seeks candidates in Northwest Arkansas to apply. The company will...
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows support of Arkansas recreational marijuana measure fading
New polling data released Sunday shows support for allowing recreational use of marijuana Arkansas appears to be falling just over two weeks before voters head to the ballot box.
actionnews5.com
Before You Vote: What to know about Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot amendment
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Early voting has begun in Arkansas and will end the day before the Nov. 8 election. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program. If...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Issue 1: Giving lawmakers the power to call special sessions
ARKANSAS, USA — On Election Day this year, Arkansans will have the choice to vote on four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution. Issue 1 on the ballot will decide whether to give the state's legislature the power to bring themselves into a special session— a situation where only in "extraordinary circumstances" can lawmakers have the opportunity to discuss and decide specific issues.
Arkansas ballot issues to know as early voting begins
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas early voting began Monday, October 24, 2022. Before heading to get your votes in, it is important to know the issues you will be voting on. Here’s what is on the Arkansas ballot: Issue 1: This will give the state legislature the ability to call a special session. Right […]
kasu.org
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
Comments / 0