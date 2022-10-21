ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Kristin Martin saw more struggles and deaths from drug overdoses than from the coronavirus, she said Tuesday at an Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care event honoring her efforts to alleviate the ongoing opioid epidemic throughout the state. Martin is an emergency department physician and the CEO and medical […] The post Russellville ER doctor recognized for treating opioid patients throughout Arkansas appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas officials kick off the "Save AR Students" campaign week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Save the AR Students campaign is aimed at bringing awareness to education and prevention of substance misuse. The special focus is on public and private institutions of higher education in the state. Save AR Students campaign will be a week-long event that occurs during...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas lawmakers tell City of Little rock to retain all LITfest records

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Legislative Joint Committee has requested that the City of Little Rock retain all records related to LITfest. The committee's Chairman Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, confirmed to KATV that one legislator made the initial request, but he would not identify that legislator until he had his or hers permission.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds Arkansans of Wildfire risks

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is reminding the people of Arkansas that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas resident speak on Ballot Issue Three

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the time of the year where Arkansans are heading to the polls to cast their vote for the November elections. Many times residents are familiar with local and state candidates on the ballot but voters may feel confused after seeing more tasks to vote for.
EL DORADO, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Issue 1: Giving lawmakers the power to call special sessions

ARKANSAS, USA — On Election Day this year, Arkansans will have the choice to vote on four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution. Issue 1 on the ballot will decide whether to give the state's legislature the power to bring themselves into a special session— a situation where only in "extraordinary circumstances" can lawmakers have the opportunity to discuss and decide specific issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas ballot issues to know as early voting begins

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas early voting began Monday, October 24, 2022. Before heading to get your votes in, it is important to know the issues you will be voting on. Here’s what is on the Arkansas ballot: Issue 1: This will give the state legislature the ability to call a special session. Right […]
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained

There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
ARKANSAS STATE

