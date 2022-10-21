Read full article on original website
KATV
Why won't the Arkansas State Claims Commission discuss the claims process on the record?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Seven On Your Side is following up on a story we first reported earlier this month. An Arkansas driver had called us after his car was damaged in a construction zone and he couldn’t recoup any money he spent on repairs. 7OYS found out,...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Protestors in Northwest Arkansas demand justice for Mahsa Amini
Local protestors rallied for the justice of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested in Iran for failing to fully cover her hair and later died in police custody.
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
KATV
As early voting in Arkansas begins, the countdown to Election Day is on
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Voting in Arkansas' general election officially kicked off on Monday. For registered voters, their first opportunity to vote in the midterms began Oct. 24 and will run through Election Day on Nov. 8. Polls across the state will be open from from 10 a.m. to...
KATV
Arkansas officials kick off the "Save AR Students" campaign week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Save the AR Students campaign is aimed at bringing awareness to education and prevention of substance misuse. The special focus is on public and private institutions of higher education in the state. Save AR Students campaign will be a week-long event that occurs during...
KATV
'Please help me ASAP': Man pleads for life on Facebook after being abducted in West Helena
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning after he said he was abducted in West Helena. According to the Helena-West Helena Police Department, Cynthia Sparks went to the police department around 7:30 a.m. to report that her son Fredrick Gamble made a social media post saying he had been kidnapped.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 16 - 22:. 1. Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day. Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police...
5newsonline.com
Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?
ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
KATV
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds Arkansans of Wildfire risks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is reminding the people of Arkansas that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
KATV
Arkansas math and reading scores see a decrease due to COVID Pandemic
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress has released fourth and eighth-grade reading and math scores from the January through March 2022 administration. According to reports, Arkansas' scores decreased from 2019 although the drop mirrors the decline scene by all states. A news release said that...
KATV
23 Arkansas playgrounds selected for annual Shade Trees on Playgrounds Program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division has announced that 23 schools have been selected to participate in their Shade Trees on Playgrounds program this year. The Shade Trees on Playgrounds program is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and as a result, will see expansions...
KATV
Arkansans are encouraged to "Save a Vampire" by donating blood this Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Blood Institute and the Little Rock Zoo are partnering up to host blood drive events at donor centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Hot Springs. On Oct. 31 central Arkansas residents are welcome to celebrate Halloween by donating blood. Those who...
news9.com
Oklahoma Boy Dresses Up As Fart For Halloween
For Halloween most kids want to dress us as a superhero or princess but one boy in Oklahoma wanted to be something people have never actually seen in real life. The boy's mom shared the photo of her son dressed as a fart. Send your Halloween photos to News 9...
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
