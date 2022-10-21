ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
KATV

Arkansas officials kick off the "Save AR Students" campaign week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Save the AR Students campaign is aimed at bringing awareness to education and prevention of substance misuse. The special focus is on public and private institutions of higher education in the state. Save AR Students campaign will be a week-long event that occurs during...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 16 - 22:. 1. Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day. Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?

ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
ARKANSAS STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
KATV

Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds Arkansans of Wildfire risks

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is reminding the people of Arkansas that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas math and reading scores see a decrease due to COVID Pandemic

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress has released fourth and eighth-grade reading and math scores from the January through March 2022 administration. According to reports, Arkansas' scores decreased from 2019 although the drop mirrors the decline scene by all states. A news release said that...
ARKANSAS STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Boy Dresses Up As Fart For Halloween

For Halloween most kids want to dress us as a superhero or princess but one boy in Oklahoma wanted to be something people have never actually seen in real life. The boy's mom shared the photo of her son dressed as a fart. Send your Halloween photos to News 9...
OKLAHOMA STATE

