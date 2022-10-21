ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best pillows in 2022

We tested a dozen pillows, including down, down alternative, memory foam and latex varieties, to find the best pillows to help you get a good night's sleep without neck pain or back pain, whether you are a side sleeper, and back sleeper, or a stomach sleeper .
housebeautiful.com

A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist

When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
myzeo.com

How to Use a Bookshelf Makeover to Uplift Your Space

Do you love the look of your favorite coffee shop or library? Do you have shelves, but they just don’t excite you? Want to revamp your shelf and its display?. A bookshelf makeover is a perfect project for you! Whether it’s the new decor, updated organization, or something you make yourself — you can update your shelves in no time.
techunwrapped.com

Perfect vacuum cleaners to clean the crumbs from your keyboard

Dust is the biggest enemy of a PC, accumulating inside our tower, our laptop or on our peripherals. Undoubtedly, the keyboard is the one that accumulates the most dust and other debris, like dead skin. Also, if we eat in front of the keyboard, it is normal for something to fall on it.
Tree Hugger

It's Curtains for the Office of the Future

Crossboundaries is an appropriately named architecture firm founded by Binke Lenhardt from Germany and Dong Hao from China, who met at the Pratt Institute in New York. They are known to Treehugger for their renovation of a rooftop in Shenzhen into a linear park. Now they have renovated a light steel addition on another rooftop into their own "Transformable Workplace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy