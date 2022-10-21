ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Powerball jackpot hits $625 million ahead of Oct. 24, 2022, drawing

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $300 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won. Monday night’s drawing will be...
KRCB 104.9

Amid ominous signs, California releases first student test scores since the pandemic

California is bracing for declines as state officials release student test scores for the first time photo credit: David Rodriguez for The Californian/CatchLight Local Californians had their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students -- and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news is not good.   Earlier this fall the state Education Department refused a media request to immediately release the scores, saying it would do so by the end of 2022. That fueled speculation that the agency's head, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, was delaying the...
Daily Montanan

Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit

If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from CMS requires most providers to […] The post Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
