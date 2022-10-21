Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon spar over abortion, COVID school closures
Abortion and coronavirus school closures dominated the final gubernatorial debate between Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon.
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate when asked about prior statements he made about fracking, a process he now says he supports.
Powerball jackpot hits $625 million ahead of Oct. 24, 2022, drawing
The Powerball jackpot has increased to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $300 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won. Monday night’s drawing will be...
Watch live: Fetterman, Oz battle in exclusive Pennsylvania Senate debate
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet tonight, October 25, for their only scheduled U.S. Senate debate ahead of the critical midterm election where the polls have continued to tighten.
Amid ominous signs, California releases first student test scores since the pandemic
California is bracing for declines as state officials release student test scores for the first time photo credit: David Rodriguez for The Californian/CatchLight Local Californians had their first statewide look at test scores measuring the toll the pandemic took on students -- and the way state education officials have handled the rollout provides plenty of clues that the news is not good. Earlier this fall the state Education Department refused a media request to immediately release the scores, saying it would do so by the end of 2022. That fueled speculation that the agency's head, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, was delaying the...
Whitmer, Dixon share kind words about each other, encouragement of women – but not before trading barbs in final Michigan debate
During Tuesday night’s gubernatorial debate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon took turns sharing kind words about each other – but not before trading barbs.
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit
If Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula finds itself out of compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards, it could risk losing reimbursement worth $16 million for just one month, or half of its funding, said Kirk Bodlovic, chief operating officer at the Missoula hospital. A rule from CMS requires most providers to […] The post Lawyers to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in HB702 lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
