This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Related
You’ll Pay More Next Year To Visit This Popular New Jersey Beach
You're not going to be surprised if I tell you things are getting more expensive. Gas prices came down a little bit, but are now back on the rise, we're spending more at the grocery store, and at retailers too. Well, the summer of 2023 is going to see another...
Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ
Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Deadly skydiver accident near NJ airport under investigation
PITTSTOWN — A Michigan man is dead after a terrible skydiving accident in Hunterdon County on Friday and the incident is under investigation. State Police said that troopers responded to Alexandria Field airport around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a sky diving incident. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of...
Ocean City, NJ approves beach tag increase for 2023
It will cost more to go onto an Ocean City beach in 2023 after the City Council approved the first increase for some of the tags in 20 years. Higher costs to maintain the beach are the reason for the increase, according to Council President Pete Madden. The price of seasonal tags has been the same since 2011 while the price of the daily and weekly beach tags has not increased since 2002.
Owner criticizes cops after ‘aggressive dog’ is shot in Keyport, NJ
KEYPORT — Officials say a police officer fired at a dog that was charging at him in a parking lot late Saturday afternoon but the animal's owner is calling the incident "animal cruelty." Officers responded to a call about an aggressive dog cornering a woman and her own dog...
Check out this NJ town’s amazing ‘Scarecrow Stroll’
Have you ever visited downtown Cranford, New Jersey? If not, it is totally worth the trip up the Garden State Parkway to exit 137. The quaint, but modern, business district features tons of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Nestled among the Rahway River, the NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line, and Route 28 (North Ave.) Parking is plentiful, convenient, and inexpensive. Walking is easy, thanks to well-marked and controlled pedestrian crossings.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ
An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
Is This the Best Bagel Place in Toms River, NJ, So Many of You Said, “Yes”
Bagels are a favorite of New Jerseyans. We have the "best" bagels anywhere on this planet. When I visit friends in the south such as in Florida and North Carolina, they always ask me to bring bagels. They used to live in New Jersey and they know the best is right here in New Jersey.
Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery
Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Cute It’s The Best Family Halloween Shows For Ocean County, New Jersey
It's the final days leading up to Halloween and maybe you are looking to find some fun and "kid-friendly" shows to watch with your family. So I decided to put together a list of "family-friendly" Halloween movies that everyone can enjoy at home. I'll be honest: I prefer these movies...
New Jersey Police Chief encourages you to be safe and responsible on Halloween this year
There is all kinds of ghosts, goblins, scary creatures, motifs, decorations, and so forth which is part of what makes the folklore fun at Halloween. It's okay to have fun but while you're out trick-or-treating with the kids, going to and from Halloween parties, or enjoying any other part of Halloween festivities make sure that you're being responsible and safe.
Pat Guadagno, Pat Roddy headline Christmas Show at Wonder Bar
There is nothing like an old-fashioned Christmas show and that’s exactly what’s taking place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the famed Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, NJ. New Jersey’s music icons Pat Guadagno and Pat Roddy are getting together with some special friends and will get you into the old-fashioned holiday spirit with some great holiday music classics and outstanding rock and roll. Two Pats for the same price, what a deal!
Is Pumpkin Spice Pizza Too Far? Try It In Monmouth County, NJ
I have been putting up with you pumpkin spice obsessed coffee drinkers since August and I feel like I've been pretty patient this year!. I have dealt with the lattes, the candles, the cereal and even pumpkin spice body wash. It's everywhere. This, however, might be the straw that breaks...
NJ Devils reveal their new ‘Reverse Retro’ jerseys
The New Jersey Devils have revealed their new jersey for this, the 40th anniversary of their move from Colorado. For the second year, the team has partnered with Adidas to come up with a “reverse-retro” look that pays tribute to their history. According to the Devils, the summary...
Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
