ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ

Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Ocean City, NJ approves beach tag increase for 2023

It will cost more to go onto an Ocean City beach in 2023 after the City Council approved the first increase for some of the tags in 20 years. Higher costs to maintain the beach are the reason for the increase, according to Council President Pete Madden. The price of seasonal tags has been the same since 2011 while the price of the daily and weekly beach tags has not increased since 2002.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Check out this NJ town’s amazing ‘Scarecrow Stroll’

Have you ever visited downtown Cranford, New Jersey? If not, it is totally worth the trip up the Garden State Parkway to exit 137. The quaint, but modern, business district features tons of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Nestled among the Rahway River, the NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line, and Route 28 (North Ave.) Parking is plentiful, convenient, and inexpensive. Walking is easy, thanks to well-marked and controlled pedestrian crossings.
CRANFORD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ

An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Police Chief encourages you to be safe and responsible on Halloween this year

There is all kinds of ghosts, goblins, scary creatures, motifs, decorations, and so forth which is part of what makes the folklore fun at Halloween. It's okay to have fun but while you're out trick-or-treating with the kids, going to and from Halloween parties, or enjoying any other part of Halloween festivities make sure that you're being responsible and safe.
JACKSON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Pat Guadagno, Pat Roddy headline Christmas Show at Wonder Bar

There is nothing like an old-fashioned Christmas show and that’s exactly what’s taking place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the famed Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, NJ. New Jersey’s music icons Pat Guadagno and Pat Roddy are getting together with some special friends and will get you into the old-fashioned holiday spirit with some great holiday music classics and outstanding rock and roll. Two Pats for the same price, what a deal!
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ Devils reveal their new ‘Reverse Retro’ jerseys

The New Jersey Devils have revealed their new jersey for this, the 40th anniversary of their move from Colorado. For the second year, the team has partnered with Adidas to come up with a “reverse-retro” look that pays tribute to their history. According to the Devils, the summary...
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Comfort Food The Best Chicken Pot Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey

It's comfort food season and that means it's time for certain specialty foods like soup, chili, stew, hot apple pie, and chicken pot pie to name a few. Foods that are hot and hearty are a favorite at this time of year. I'm sure you have some additional foods you would add to this list, but this article is gonna focus on one "comfort food" the chicken pot pie. One of my favorites at this time of year.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy