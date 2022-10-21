Read full article on original website
CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts
CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
National Grid offers cost saving advice at Worcester Public Library Tuesday
National Grid users worried about bill increases this winter are invited to attend a Winter Customer Savings Event at the Worcester Public Library on Tuesday. Representatives from the company, joined by utility advocates from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Mass Save and other local community assistance program agencies, will be present to help residents and answer any questions. This info session will be held at the library from 4 to 7 p.m.
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
No parade, but Westfield rag shag tradition continues with Elks trunk-or-treat
WESTFIELD — Children who grew up in the city in the past several decades may remember the Rag Shag Parade which allowed them to showcase their Halloween finery while marching through downtown. That tradition of the Charlie Morse Memorial Parade, sponsored by the Westfield-West Springfield Lodge of Elks, has...
Pride Convenience stores set to be acquired by national chain ARKO for $230 million
ARKO Corp., a Virginia-based, Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and fuel wholesalers nationwide, has agreed to acquire the 31 Pride Convenience stores in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut for $230 million. “Our agreement to acquire Pride highlights ARKO’s continued focus on creating long-term...
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
South Hadley plans Know Your Town virtual candidates’ night forum
Know Your Town of South Hadley will host a virtual candidates’ night on Thursday at 7 p.m. The link to the virtual program can be found at knowyourtown.org. The candidates who will participate include: Dean J. Martilli, candidate for representative in Congress, 1st District; John M. Comerford, candidate for Governor’s Council, 8th District; Tara A. Jacobs, candidate for Governor’s Council, 8th District; William E. Johnson, candidate for state Senate, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District; Jacob R. Oliveira, candidate for state Senate, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District; Daniel Carey, candidate for state representative, Second Hampshire District; Patrick J. Cahillane, candidate for sheriff, Hampshire County; Yvonne Gittelson, write-in candidate for sheriff, Hampshire County; and Nicole Casolari, candidate to fill vacant Selectboard seat until April.
Square One receives $993K grant to provide locally grown food to children and families
SPRINGFIELD — Square One is receiving nearly $1 million in state funding for a program that will help purchase locally grown food to be distributed to children and families served by the nonprofit that offers daycare and various family services. “We’re excited with the funding,” said Kristine Allard, Square...
George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs launches food truck in Worcester
One of Worcester’s most iconic eateries may soon be coming to a street corner near you. George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs debuted its new food truck over the weekend, the restaurant announced on Facebook. In a video recorded inside the truck itself, COO Solon Kelleher said the truck...
Southwick Select Board votes to allocate ARPA funds for Town Hall roof project
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted Monday evening to allocate some of Southwick’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds from fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to account for the rising cost of materials and labor for the Town Hall roof and HVAC project. The board voted 2-0 to...
In the wake of a renaissance and a pandemic, Worcester’s downtown restaurants search for normalcy
A line of people waited for their to-go orders and manager Ciara MacDonald worked to fill online orders behind the counter at Spoodles Deli on Thursday afternoon. A passerby might think that business is back to normal after the pandemic, but for some downtown restaurants, the bounce back from the pandemic has been uneven and unpredictable.
Hampden DA launches ‘1 in 11’ dating violence prevention initiative with story of slain Springfield teen Kathyrn Mauke
SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Mauke’s younger sister has too many times relived the afternoon she found her sibling lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. But on Tuesday, Mariah Mauke was featured along with other family, friends and members of law enforcement in a video premiere at American International College, where Kathryn Mauke was scheduled to attend on a full scholarship in 2015. Her estranged boyfriend Nicholas Lacrosse stabbed her to death in her home before she made it to college.
Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain
CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say
A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lenox’s Max Shepardson, Cliff Flynn finish as top scorers from WMass at the D-III Golf State Championship (photos)
SOUTH HADLEY – At the Division III Golf State Championship at Ledges Golf Club on Tuesday, Lenox’s Max Shepardson (79) and Cliff Flynn (80) finished with the top scores from Western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Bishop Vashti McKenzie to speak at Springfield NAACP’s Freedom Fund event
SPRINGFIELD — The annual Freedom Fund dinner of the Springfield Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is making an in-person return on Oct. 27, according to Bishop Talbert Wesley Swan II, the branch’s president. Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, the first female bishop of...
Chicopee plans to spend much of remaining federal COVID recovery money to improve infrastructure
CHICOPEE – With about one-third of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act money remaining, Mayor John L. Vieau said he hopes to spend it to take a bite out of some of the city’s outstanding infrastructure projects. “We are trying to be very frugal with the...
Applying for student debt relief online takes less than 2 minutes, Warren and Pressley say in stops across state
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley made stops in Boston, Brockton, Worcester and Springfield on Tuesday in an effort to encourage student loan borrowers to apply for federal student debt relief. At their Worcester stop at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Pressley told an audience of students...
