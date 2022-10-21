ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts

CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

National Grid offers cost saving advice at Worcester Public Library Tuesday

National Grid users worried about bill increases this winter are invited to attend a Winter Customer Savings Event at the Worcester Public Library on Tuesday. Representatives from the company, joined by utility advocates from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Mass Save and other local community assistance program agencies, will be present to help residents and answer any questions. This info session will be held at the library from 4 to 7 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

South Hadley plans Know Your Town virtual candidates’ night forum

Know Your Town of South Hadley will host a virtual candidates’ night on Thursday at 7 p.m. The link to the virtual program can be found at knowyourtown.org. The candidates who will participate include: Dean J. Martilli, candidate for representative in Congress, 1st District; John M. Comerford, candidate for Governor’s Council, 8th District; Tara A. Jacobs, candidate for Governor’s Council, 8th District; William E. Johnson, candidate for state Senate, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District; Jacob R. Oliveira, candidate for state Senate, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District; Daniel Carey, candidate for state representative, Second Hampshire District; Patrick J. Cahillane, candidate for sheriff, Hampshire County; Yvonne Gittelson, write-in candidate for sheriff, Hampshire County; and Nicole Casolari, candidate to fill vacant Selectboard seat until April.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Hampden DA launches ‘1 in 11’ dating violence prevention initiative with story of slain Springfield teen Kathyrn Mauke

SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Mauke’s younger sister has too many times relived the afternoon she found her sibling lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. But on Tuesday, Mariah Mauke was featured along with other family, friends and members of law enforcement in a video premiere at American International College, where Kathryn Mauke was scheduled to attend on a full scholarship in 2015. Her estranged boyfriend Nicholas Lacrosse stabbed her to death in her home before she made it to college.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee postpones Spooktacular due to rain

CHICOPEE -- The popular Spooktacular Halloween event has been postponed a day because of expected rain. The event, which attracted more than 3,000 costumed children and their parents last year, will now be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Szot Park. Forecasts are predicting a dry night with temperatures in the high 60s, said Chloe Soto, communications and special projects director for Mayor John L. Vieau.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say

A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
