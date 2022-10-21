SPRINGFIELD - Kathryn Mauke’s younger sister has too many times relived the afternoon she found her sibling lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. But on Tuesday, Mariah Mauke was featured along with other family, friends and members of law enforcement in a video premiere at American International College, where Kathryn Mauke was scheduled to attend on a full scholarship in 2015. Her estranged boyfriend Nicholas Lacrosse stabbed her to death in her home before she made it to college.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO