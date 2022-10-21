Read full article on original website
LAURA INGRAHAM: San Francisco's far left remains undeterred
Laura Ingraham discusses how liberal politicians in San Francisco have led the city into immense decline, including filth and open drug use, on "The Ingraham Angle."
sfbayview.com
San Francisco’s new DA seeks to increase youth in prisons over youth at the polls
Reread that headline. Let that sink in for a moment. Yes, that’s real life. And no, I’m not kidding. Welcome to the progressive bastion of San Francisco in 2022, courtesy of interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Prior to Brooke Jenkins’ questionable appointment as the city’s top prosecutor, then-elected...
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
San Francisco mayor sends more safety ‘ambassadors’ onto city streets
San Francisco's mayor wants tourists, local residents, and workers alike to feel "welcome" in the city.
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition
One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
thesfnews.com
Magen Hayashi Sues Former Boss Chesa Boudin
SAN FRANCISCO—Magen Hayashi, who worked as an investigator for San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office, is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys. The lawsuit was filed on September 29 and claims she was told to commit misconduct in another case and is a victim of retaliation.
S.F. must share this late night staple as beloved bakery expands
After having the beloved bakery all to itself for decades, San Francisco is going to have to get used to sharing Bob's Donuts. That's because Bob's is set to double its footprint and open two more locations over the next year: One in Mill Valley by the end of this month, and another on San Jose's Santana Row by the end of 2023. Rebekah Ahn, whose family has owned Bob's...
xpressmagazine.org
The Fight for Lot 25
Kamal Taj: Making your way over to Stonestown Galleria from San Francisco State, you may find your view blocked by a sunbleached wall stretching down Winston Drive. Take a second look. Walls don’t usually have windows; those are RV’s. The city has recently looked at Lot 25 as a potential site for the temporarily unhoused living along Winston Drive in RVs. The site would need to be provided with utilities such as water, electricity and sewage hookups. I spoke with SF State students, San Francisco government and Winston Drive residents to try and get a better read on how the community feels about the potential site and its effect on the community. This is Kamal Taj, and you’re listening to the Bleed.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SFist
Several Bay Area Cities Using Highly Improbable, Silly Proposals To Meet State Housing Goals on Paper
As a state deadline for robust housing plans looms in January, some cities are submitting plans that just don’t pass the smell test, with implausible features like building on top of churches and grocery stores whom they did not even ask about this first. The current freakout du jour...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants In & Near Pier 39, San Francisco
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pier 39 in San Francisco is a one-of-a-kind experience with waterfront views, sea lions, a picturesque angle of the Golden Gate Bridge, a peek at Alcatraz, and tons of delicious restaurants and high-end shopping. If you plan on visiting, it might be hard to choose which of the dozens of restaurants you should dine at, but don’t worry! We’ve listed the top twenty restaurants in and near Pier 39 with the best dishes they offer.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Park ranger threatens to ticket bike mechanics raising money for abortion rights
A strange confrontation broke out and, abruptly, ended Sunday, involving a San Francisco park ranger and a group of bike mechanics doing free work on JFK Drive and donating all tips to abortion-rights charities. Members of the group Tune-Ups For a Cause tell Mission Local that San Francisco park rangers...
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
Yahoo!
Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant
A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
Mission Local
