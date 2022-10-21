LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was struck and killed by a car in Livingston Parish on Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a reported crash at North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane around 10 p.m. James Brewer, 37, was walking on the road toward North Chapel Road when he was hit. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO