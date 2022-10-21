ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico puts emphasis on ESL amid declining graduation rates

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxNzT_0ihxIjaI00

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — In Henrico county, new data shows declining graduation rates, especially among English learners, many of whom are Hispanic. Here’s what the school division is doing to tackle the problem.

In 2018, Henrico had a better graduation rate than most of Virginia — but as the rest of the state saw unsteady improvement over the next four years, Henrico has seen a consistent decline, dropping over 2% in the same period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnupI_0ihxIjaI00

Dr. Tiffany Hinton, head of research at Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) said that the trend was no cause for panic.

“Over the last four years, Henrico’s rate has remained relatively stable, with a slight decline the last two years,” she said at a school board meeting on October 13.

7th-grader stabbed in Brookland Middle locker room in Henrico, taken to hospital with serious injuries

SOL data released earlier this year revealed that the pandemic worsened the achievement gap considerably for Black and Hispanic students.

Using a tool called the equity index, which measures the over- or under-representation of different student groups in certain statistics, the division determined that Hispanic students, especially those learning English as a second language, had actually seen their graduation rates decline much faster compared to the student body as a whole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjPgO_0ihxIjaI00
Comparison of Henrico data from 2018 and 2021, as well as state data in 2021. Data shows that even compared to the rest of the state, graduation rates among English Learners are much lower than their fellow students.

“We continue to see an under-representation of our Hispanic and English-Learner students in this indicator,” Dr. Hinton said.

But the county has already begun investing in additional instructors and a new curriculum to address the issue. In a presentation to the board, Mike Dussault, a school official, said a summer program for English learners has already shown promising results.

Henrico Schools update security cameras, some families concerned about its features

“This program targeted our newcomers throughout the district,” he said. “This all-day experience provided them an opportunity to build foundational academic language skills.”

Data obtained by 8News shows that Henrico used federal COVID relief funds to pay for many of those added ESL professionals, which Dussault said included 7 additional ESL teachers across the school division this year.

The division also piloted a “Newcomer Program” at Tucker High School, designed to help acclimate those recently arrived from other countries, who may have little or no English.

“Our goal is to replicate this program in other schools in the years to come,” Dussault said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County hosting career fair in November

Henrico County is looking to fill several open positions in their fire, police, mental health and communications departments -- as well as their Sheriff's Office -- and is hosting a career fair to attract potential candidates.
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU faculty members oppose new university-branded beer

Virginia Commonwealth University's students, faculty members and fans have all shown their support and spirit through the school's branded stickers, flags and T-shirts. Now, after an interim policy put in place in May 2022, the university can add a branded beer to that list for the first time since 2013.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy