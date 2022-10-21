Judge to consider releasing Sheila Keen-Warren, clown murder suspect, before trial

WEST PALM BEACH — On the day prosecutors and defense attorneys were meant to spend selecting jurors for the 1990 Wellington clown murder trial, they spent it instead trading barbs before the judge.

Friday's was the latest in a series of contentious hearings centered around the integrity of the evidence linking Sheila Keen-Warren to the crime — and the integrity of the assistant state attorney prosecuting her.

Keen-Warren is accused of dressing as a clown and shooting Marlene Warren to death on her Wellington doorstep in 1990.

Her lead attorney Greg Rosenfeld accused prosecutor Reid Scott Friday of intentionally withholding evidence that could prove Keen-Warren's innocence, and asked Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer to penalize him for it..

Scott's boss, Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, watched silently from the courtroom gallery. He was ordered to attend by Suskauer last week after Scott produced a file of clown sightings that he'd denied having for years.

The 25-page file, handwritten in 1990 by the original investigators, contains about 40 other leads relevant to the murder of Marlene Warren. The nature of the file's discovery was a topic of debate in the courtroom Friday.

Rosenfeld told the judge that Scott said he found the file in a box in his office, "which would have been ridiculous," Suskauer said.

He reenacted his over-the-phone conversation with the prosecutor as he remembers it, with a heaving sigh from Scott and an “I’m really embarrassed.”

He told Rosenfeld he’d found the file in a box in the State Attorney’s Office, and that he didn’t know how he or lead detective Paige McCann missed it, Rosenfeld said.

“I’m so sorry,” Rosenfeld said the prosecutor said. “I made a mistake.”

When it was Scott’s turn, he was brief: “I never said that judge.”

Scott told Suskauer that Rosenfeld misrepresented him in the motion last week that prompted the judge to delay the case yet again. The file wasn't in his office, as Rosenfeld alleged. Detective McCann found it at the sheriff’s office in a box of evidence associated with the arrest of Keen-Warren’s husband, Michael Warren, for odometer tampering.

“Someone’s not being forthright with the court," Suskauer said.

He must decide now whether to impose financial sanctions against Scott for his "actions or inactions" that caused yet another delay in a case originally set for trial in early 2020.

Trouble tracking down witnesses, many of whom were found to be deceased or incompetent, as well as COVID-19 complications has caused the case to be pushed back several times. Because of the lengthy delay, Suskauer also agreed last week to reconsider releasing Keen-Warren on bond.

Keen-Warren has remained in protective custody at the Palm Beach County Jail since her arrest in 2017. Her conditions there are "as close to solitary confinement as possible," Rosenfeld told the judge.

If released from jail, she would live with her adult son in Palm Beach County. She'd like to see her 83-year-old mother, Rosenfeld added, who she hasn't seen in five years.

Neither decision on sanctions or pre-trial release came by the end of the two-and-a-half-hour-long hearing Friday. Suskauer reset the case for a status check on Dec. 22 and warned the two attorneys against delaying the case any longer.

“This can’t happen again," Suskauer said. "The ripple effects are huge.”

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge to consider releasing Sheila Keen-Warren, clown murder suspect, before trial