ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Judge to consider releasing Sheila Keen-Warren, clown murder suspect, before trial

By Hannah Phillips, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDIw7_0ihxIZhu00

WEST PALM BEACH — On the day prosecutors and defense attorneys were meant to spend selecting jurors for the 1990 Wellington clown murder trial, they spent it instead trading barbs before the judge.

Friday's was the latest in a series of contentious hearings centered around the integrity of the evidence linking Sheila Keen-Warren to the crime — and the integrity of the assistant state attorney prosecuting her.

Keen-Warren is accused of dressing as a clown and shooting Marlene Warren to death on her Wellington doorstep in 1990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wI4dD_0ihxIZhu00

Her lead attorney Greg Rosenfeld accused prosecutor Reid Scott Friday of intentionally withholding evidence that could prove Keen-Warren's innocence, and asked Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer to penalize him for it..

Scott's boss, Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, watched silently from the courtroom gallery. He was ordered to attend by Suskauer last week after Scott produced a file of clown sightings that he'd denied having for years.

The 25-page file, handwritten in 1990 by the original investigators, contains about 40 other leads relevant to the murder of Marlene Warren. The nature of the file's discovery was a topic of debate in the courtroom Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29n9eO_0ihxIZhu00

Rosenfeld told the judge that Scott said he found the file in a box in his office, "which would have been ridiculous," Suskauer said.

He reenacted his over-the-phone conversation with the prosecutor as he remembers it, with a heaving sigh from Scott and an “I’m really embarrassed.”

He told Rosenfeld he’d found the file in a box in the State Attorney’s Office, and that he didn’t know how he or lead detective Paige McCann missed it, Rosenfeld said.

“I’m so sorry,” Rosenfeld said the prosecutor said. “I made a mistake.”

When it was Scott’s turn, he was brief: “I never said that judge.”

Scott told Suskauer that Rosenfeld misrepresented him in the motion last week that prompted the judge to delay the case yet again. The file wasn't in his office, as Rosenfeld alleged. Detective McCann found it at the sheriff’s office in a box of evidence associated with the arrest of Keen-Warren’s husband, Michael Warren, for odometer tampering.

“Someone’s not being forthright with the court," Suskauer said.

He must decide now whether to impose financial sanctions against Scott for his "actions or inactions" that caused yet another delay in a case originally set for trial in early 2020.

Trouble tracking down witnesses, many of whom were found to be deceased or incompetent, as well as COVID-19 complications has caused the case to be pushed back several times. Because of the lengthy delay, Suskauer also agreed last week to reconsider releasing Keen-Warren on bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIZgq_0ihxIZhu00

Keen-Warren has remained in protective custody at the Palm Beach County Jail since her arrest in 2017. Her conditions there are "as close to solitary confinement as possible," Rosenfeld told the judge.

If released from jail, she would live with her adult son in Palm Beach County. She'd like to see her 83-year-old mother, Rosenfeld added, who she hasn't seen in five years.

Neither decision on sanctions or pre-trial release came by the end of the two-and-a-half-hour-long hearing Friday. Suskauer reset the case for a status check on Dec. 22 and warned the two attorneys against delaying the case any longer.

“This can’t happen again," Suskauer said. "The ripple effects are huge.”

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge to consider releasing Sheila Keen-Warren, clown murder suspect, before trial

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man arrested after dragging dog with truck, deputies say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators said a witness saw him dragging a dog from his truck by its collar. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a driver reported seeing a man dragging a white French bulldog mix by her leash and collar from his vehicle on Oct. 9. The witness told police he caught the suspect’s attention, believing it to be an honest mistake, but that “the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man found fatally shot in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — A man was found fatally wounded by gunfire in the city early Sunday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded to a call about a shooting at about 4:51 a.m. in the 300 block of Southwest Sixth Street in Belle Glade. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy