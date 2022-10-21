ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mitch McConnell breaks with Kevin McCarthy, pledges to send more aid to Ukraine if Republicans win the Senate

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JGbY_0ihxIYpB00
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) listens as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to the press, following their meeting with US President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leaders at the White House on May 12, 2021. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
  • McConnell on Friday urged the Biden administration to deliver more military support to Ukraine.
  • His comments come after McCarthy expressed skepticism about sending more aid to Ukraine.
  • Support to Ukraine has been approved on an "overwhelming bipartisan basis" and must be "expedited," McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday urged the Biden administration to deliver more military aid to Ukraine against Russia's invasion and vowed to continue supporting the war-ravaged country should Republicans win the upper chamber in the midterm elections.

"The Biden Administration and our allies need to do more to supply the tools Ukraine needs to thwart Russian aggression," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement. "It is obvious this must include additional air defenses, long-range fires, and humanitarian and economic support to help this war-torn country endure the coming winter."

McConnell's push marks a new divide in Republican leadership over Ukraine assistance. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier this week seemed hesitant to send billions of more dollars to the country, suggesting that domestic policy concerns, such as the economy and the border, should also be prioritized.

The US has approved roughly $60 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since Russia's war began in February, with McConnell becoming one of the strongest Republican advocates for that aid.

Military support to Ukraine has been approved on an "overwhelming bipartisan basis" and must be "expedited," McConnell said Friday, adding that a Republican Senate majority "will focus its oversight on ensuring timely delivery of needed weapons and greater allied assistance" to the country.

McCarthy, meanwhile, told Punchbowl News that additional money to Ukraine is "not a free blank check," representing a faction of the House Republican conference that's grown critical of the aid as the war has gone on.

President Joe Biden earlier on Friday said he remains committed to supporting Ukraine against Russia and brushed off concerns about the possibility of Republicans backing out.

"I don't understand the threat that they're saying they may have to stop funding the Ukrainians in their war against this brutal dictator," he told reporters.

A GOP split over Ukraine could take center-stage if Republicans retake the House and Senate in the midterm elections. In the meantime, the Biden administration could also push through a new Ukraine deal in the lame duck period before the new Congress begins in January.

Comments / 287

James Fleiter
3d ago

Kevin McCarthy needs to go and so does Mitch McConnell. They help no one but themselves and the Billionaire boy's club. THEY GOTTA GO !.🤔👌🙌🙏🌎😎👍

Reply(2)
44
Guest
4d ago

God is trying to see where people hearts are in helping others when they need help. So I say help Ukraine What if that was us and North Korea?

Reply(18)
39
Mike Doyle
4d ago

Mike Lofton go back to school and learn something besides drugs, we need to help them and other countries, because of us selling them goods, that helps us for safety and many other advantages, quit skipping school

Reply(14)
32
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

689K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy