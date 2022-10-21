ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grinnell, IA

Grinnell College, city's mayor ask for public's help to stop racist incidents

By Lee Rood, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

In a rare move, leaders of Grinnell College and the city appealed this month for the public’s help to put an end to racial harassment, slurs and graffiti that have shaken the campus community this fall.

In an open letter to the public on Oct. 16, Grinnell Mayor Dan F. Agnew and Grinnell College President Anne F. Harris asked residents to mobilize against the harassment against black citizens, students and community members and not be complacent to any racism they may witness.

They urged residents to report any harassment or vandalism to police, tip police if they know any individuals who have been involved and enroll in bystander intervention training to help prevent future incidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWwRV_0ihxIXwS00

Grinnell police said Friday they had only one formal incident report and no arrests had been made. But in a statement to the campus community Oct. 12, the private college said there had been several incidents, including defacement of campus signs and vehicles with racist and white supremacist graffiti and harassment of community members by “unknown individuals screaming slurs from moving vehicles."

"We also know that additional incidents may not have been reported," the statement said.

Grinnell, routinely ranked as one of the nation's best liberal arts colleges, has a diverse student body. About a quarter of students are students of color and about 18% are international students from more than 50 countries.

The recent incidents come after the resolution of a racially tinged, high-profile murder case involving a Grinnell man that put the community on edge.

Steven Vogel, 32, was found guilty last November of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Michael Williams, 44, whose body was found in September 2020 in a ditch in rural Jasper County. The cause of death was ruled homicide by strangulation.

Police believe Williams, a black man, was killed on or around Sept. 12, 2020, and that his body had been in Vogel's basement for days before being burned in a ditch. Three other white Grinnell residents — Julia Cox, Roy Garner and Cody Johnson — were accused of destroying evidence in the killing.

Garner and Cox also were accused of abusing Williams' corpse and helping Vogel transport Williams' body.

Prosecutors in the case said they believed Vogel clubbed Williams to death out of jealousy and anger stemming from a love triangle involving Vogel's girlfriend.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Mom arrested after police say child fired gun through wall

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested after police said her child fired a gun that sent a bullet through the wall and into a neighbor’s apartment Monday morning. It happened around 10:36 a.m. in an apartment building at 1516 Evergreen Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Hoover football takes high road amid alleged racism in western Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Hoover Huskies head football coach Theo Evans says a road game defeat to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School on Friday quickly turned dangerous and divisive for his student-athletes during the handshake line. “It was a shock for me,” said Evans who graduated from Hoover in 2011. He added, […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Police Department Reminds Residents of Door-to-Door Permits

The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away

Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls Banker Receives Federal Sentencing For Farm Loan Fraud

A Northeast Iowa man has been sentenced to a year in prison time after falsifying farm loan documents. Bradley Schlotfeldt, 59 years old from Cedar Falls, was a vice president and lending officer of a bank. On March 10th, he pleads guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. On Thursday, he received an over-a-year-long federal prison sentence.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison

(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock

The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
INDIANOLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area

(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy