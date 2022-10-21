Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Mega Millions is seeking the game's seventh winner of 2022. Will luck be a lady tonight?

The numbers have dropped for the Friday, Oct. 21 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $30 million, with a cash option of $14.9 million.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were X, X, X, X, X, and the Mega Ball was X. The Megaplier was X.

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

$426 million — Jan. 28; California.

$128 million — Mar. 8; New York.

$110 million — April 12; Minnesota.

$20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

$1.337 billion — July 29; Illinois.

$502 million — Oct. 14; California, Florida.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022