ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Kaleb Johnson Headed Home in OSU Matchup

By John Bohnenkamp
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anSXb_0ihxILay00

Iowa Freshman RB Will Have Plenty of Support at The Shoe

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Kaleb Johnson hasn’t been home since arriving on Iowa’s campus in June.

Johnson is from Hamilton, Ohio, approximately 100 miles away from where the Hawkeyes will be playing Saturday at Ohio State.

The freshman running back isn’t complaining. He has appreciated the time away, even if it has been difficult.

“Now, I’m now actually getting into the real world, and I’m actually doing what I need to do by myself,” Johnson said. “But it’s been hard.”

Johnson’s plan has been to immerse himself in Iowa’s playbook, and it’s paid off with playing time. He is second on the team in rushing with 232 yards, and he leads the Hawkeyes with three rushing touchdowns.

That education, too, hasn’t been easy.

“It’s actually been pretty hard adapting to the playbook, learning the playbook, and being so young,” Johnson said. “I have to realize I’m still young, still learning. It’s just me learning, keep moving forward.”

Johnson’s breakout game came in the 27-0 win over Nevada on September 17. He had touchdown runs of 55 and 40 yards, and finished the game with 103 rushing yards.

But Johnson has faced the same problem as the rest of Iowa’s offense since then — finding yards. He had 15 carries for 58 yards against Rutgers, but has had just 58 yards in Iowa’s last two losses to Michigan and Illinois.

Johnson thinks Iowa’s running game can do better, but he said it’s a collective effort with him, Leshon Williams, and Gavin Williams.

“Just give (the ball) to all of us,” Johnson said. “It’s not just me.”

Johnson hasn’t been able to see his family, but he appreciates the way his teammates have helped him adjust.

“Really, I think I’ve done well learning the playbook,” Johnson said. “It’s learning from my teammates. I appreciate everybody, it’s been love and support from day one.”

Johnson didn’t grow up an Ohio State fan — “I didn’t grow up as any fan. I just grew up as me just wanting to be me, my own fan,” he said — but he knows that playing the No. 2 Buckeyes on their home field is going to be a challenge.

“I know it’s going to be loud,” he said. “It’s going to be hostile. My goal is just to stay focused, hopefully come out with a win.”

Johnson hasn’t had a problem getting tickets from his teammates for the 20 friends and family members he has coming to the game.

“They’ve been very helpful,” he said. “They know I haven’t been home, that this is a special time for me. They understand.”

Johnson knows that the opportunity to play so close to home is important.

“That’s my hometown,” he said. “So I’m really excited to prove a lot of people wrong, that our team is really, really good. We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ll get through it.

“It does mean a lot, because I haven’t been home since I left. I can prove a lot of people wrong. There were a lot of people when I was young who doubted me. I want to prove that I can actually do it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
KOEL 950 AM

These Hawkeye Fans Aren’t Happy With the Offensive Coordinator

In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye women land top-50 post player

With the reputation of developing top-level post players Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano in recent years, the University of Iowa women’s basketball program earned a verbal commitment Sunday from a 2024 top-50 prospect. Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., announced on social media that she has...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize

(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
BUFFALO, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
1K+
Followers
940
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy