Tallahassee, FL

Human Remains Found In Florida Thought To Be That Of Missing Father Of Four

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Jason Hall Winoker

Human remains found in Tallahassee this week are believed to be those of a Florida father of four last seen over a year ago, authorities announced Friday.

“Preliminary findings indicate the remains found in the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway are believed to be Jason Winoker,” said Tallahassee Police Department.

Winoker was 52-year-old when he was reported missing on August 17, 2021, and was last seen not far from where the remains were located.

Winoker and his wife traveled from Tampa to Tallahassee to drop off one of the couple’s four children at Florida State University, WCTV reported .

In the news: Homosassa Man Gets 35 Years For Molesting A Child Under 12, For Years

Winoker’s wife said he woke up disoriented at around 1 a.m., grabbed his wallet and keys, and left their hotel room without his phone, according to WCTV.

A spokesperson for the Tallahassee Medical Examiner said the investigation remains open and directed questions to the police department.

