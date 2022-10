When licensed acupuncturist Melony Cable first started her work specializing in sports medicine and orthopedics, she was operating out of a single room. Moving to an integrated clinic and working alongside massage, chiropractic, physiotherapy and naturopathic practitioners, she continued developing her skills for the next two years before venturing out on her own again to launch Level Up Acupuncture & Wellness Center.

