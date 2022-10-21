Read full article on original website
3 Cats, 2 Birds Die in Cheyenne House Fire
Three cats and two birds died in a Saturday house fire in Cheyenne, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of E. 19th Street at 1:09 p.m. "When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner...
No Arrest After Deadly Shooting in Laramie County
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road (about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns) at 3:03 p.m. and arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: 1 Dead After Shooting in Laramie County, Suspect Detained
According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Kevin James, the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road is located about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns, not near Archer as Google Maps indicates. UPDATE:. One person was killed and another was detained after...
Cheyenne Teen Still Missing 1 Month Later
The Cheyenne Police Department is still searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from home a month ago. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan "Jonny" Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 25. "He packed his...
$7.5K in Ground Wire Stolen From Oil Well Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever burglarized an oil well site east of Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the area of County Road 143 and County Road 215, also known as Railroad Road, about a mile east of Hillsdale.
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Caught ‘Fishing’ at Payment Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help reeling in a man who was caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening,...
BOPU Gets Fluoride Shipment, Levels To Remain Steady For Now
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has received a shipment of fluoride that is expected to last about 90 days. That means a drop in fluoride levels in the Cheyenne water supply that was announced earlier this month won't happen, at least not yet. Fluoride is added to many drinking water supplies across the country because it is believed to prevent dental cavities.
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized For Saving Lives
Four Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies have been recognized for saving lives, according to a post on the Laramie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post ''Deputies Graham, Hermelink, Chaffin and Rybak received Lifesaving Awards recently. The Lifesaving Award is given to individuals that took action in an effort to save a human life, which, without such intervention would have likely resulted in death.''
Wanted Felon Arrested in Cheyenne After Allegedly Holding Female at Gunpoint
A wanted felon is facing multiple charges after reportedly holding a female at gunpoint in a vehicle, Cheyenne police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 2:25 a.m. yesterday, Oct. 18, when Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel at 204 W. Fox Farm Road and an employee heard his female passenger scream for help.
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue, CRMC Urge People To Stay Safe This Winter
Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
Fort Collins Man Accused Of Threatening Bar Patrons With Gun
Police in Fort Collins say they arrested a local man on Friday night for threatening people with a gun after they refused to buy drugs. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, officers were called to a local bar on a report that a customer had been threatened with a gun.
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars
The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
Cheyenne Drinking Water Will Soon Have Less Fluoride
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities customers will soon be drinking water that has a little less fluoride in it, due to a shortage of availability of the mineral. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral often added to drinking water to reduce dental cavities. The BOPU says its usual fluoride supplier has not been able to provide the product right now and no future delivery has been scheduled.
Cheyenne Kitten Finds Forever Home After Wet & Wild Ride Through Car Wash
A Cheyenne kitten went for a wet and wild ride last Tuesday after getting stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan. According to Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner, a Cheyenne woman had just gone through the Breeze Thru Car Wash at 2106 Dell Range Boulevard when she heard a kitten crying for help from her minivan and reported it.
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
